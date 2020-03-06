National Drug Screening, Inc. Earns BBB Accreditation

National Drug Screening earns BBB Accreditation

We are proud to be recognized with BBB Accreditation. It is a reflection of our team's commitment serving our customers.” — Tom Fulmer, VP Business Development at NDS

MELBOURNE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, National Drug Screening, Inc. announced its recent accreditation by BBB Serving Central Florida. As a BBB Accredited Business, National Drug Screening, Inc. is dedicated to promoting trust in the marketplace and is committed to maintaining BBB’s Standards of Trust.

According to BBB reports by Princeton Research, seven in ten consumers say they are more likely to buy from a company designated as a BBB Accredited Business. BBB is a resource for the public, providing, providing objective, unbiased information about businesses.

“We are pleased to be BBB Accredited because we value building trust with our customers,” said Joe Reilly, President of National Drug Screening. “Our BBB Accreditation gives our customers confidence in our commitment to maintaining high ethical standards of conduct.”

BBB Accredited Businesses must adhere to BBB’s “Standards of Trust,” a comprehensive set of policies, procedures and best practices representing trustworthiness in the marketplace. The standards call for building trust, embodying integrity, advertising honestly and telling the truth, being transparent, honoring promises, being responsive and safeguarding privacy.



About BBB

BBB’s mission is to be the leader in advancing marketplace trust. BBB accomplishes this mission by creating a community of trustworthy businesses, setting standards for marketplace trust, encouraging and supporting best practices, celebrating marketplace role models and denouncing substandard marketplace behavior.

Businesses that earn BBB Accreditation contractually agree and adhere to the organization’s high standards of ethical business behavior. BBB is the preeminent resource to turn to for objective, unbiased information on businesses and charities.

Contact BBB Serving Central Florida at 407-786-9008.







