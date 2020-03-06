Finding the Best Software for Recruitment Firms

best recruitment software

How to select the right recruitment software

It is crucial that each firm has a solid understanding of how to approach this search for recruitment software.” — Pramila Rai

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voyager Software, an innovative recruitment software solution, has more than two decades of experience helping recruitment firms grow their business. Voyager is one of the four brands within the Ikiru People group, a leading supplier of technology solutions and services to recruitment, staffing and executive search businesses around the world. Headquartered in Basingstoke, Voyager employs more than 80 staff in the UK and has offices in the United States and Australia.

Different recruitment firms have different needs when it comes to their CRM software solution. The decision-makers must factor in various requirements from business needs and colleague inputs to industry challenges when they first embark on research for the best recruitment CRM solution.

“What is the best recruitment software for agencies?” – This is a prominent question when recruiters are in the initial research stage. With our extensive experience, we can honestly state there is no ‘best recruitment software’. Nevertheless, we will say you can find a CRM solution that ‘works best for you’.

Voyager has an expert team who go beyond ‘selling’ software. In over 20 years in the industry, we have worked with businesses of varying sizes from one-person start-ups to large established firms. We have prepared an article – a guide, if you like – to help recruiters comprehend the various points involved in the CRM buying process.

We compiled our own experiences as well as collected inputs from our clients to prepare this guide to buying ‘the best recruitment software for agencies’.

The article demonstrates there are several aspects, depending on individual recruitment firms, to buying recruitment software. If the firm is a first-time user, starting from scratch can get confusing with the various options available in the market today. Structure of the firm – catering to temps, perm or contract, or focusing exclusively on executive search – can have additional implications during this search.

Agencies who have used recruitment CRM in the past will have separate challenges to navigate. They know what works for them and the areas where they require improved services. They still have to take into account the fact that not every service provider will have everything they need. Businesses will need to learn to prioritise certain things over others.

Does your recruitment firm, placing temporary workers, need extensive reporting functionality? It is probably not as important as the other service provider’s integrated online timesheet entry, authorisation, and approval functionality.

Therefore, it is crucial that each firm has a solid understanding of how to approach this search for recruitment software. This understanding begins from identifying their business structure, the work and challenges it currently faces, and the growth it anticipates achieving.

Our article takes recruiters through the various elements of finding the recruitment software that is right for their business. To reiterate, there is no single best recruitment CRM software solution. It is possible, however, to recognize what your business deems as vital, what features are essential, and which help simplify the work process.

To read the article or for more information, please visit our website or feel free to email us at sales@voyagersoftware.com.

