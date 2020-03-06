Global Daylight Market to Generate Revenues of over $340 billion by 2025 | Arizton

Global daylight market size and share 2025

Smart skylights are the latest innovations and are likely to be the highest adopted among smart homes in the residential sector.” — Abby, Sr Consultant

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Arizton’s recent research report, Daylight Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025 is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the period 2019−2025.

Global Daylight Market : Key Highlights

1. APAC occupied approximately 43% of the global daylight market share in 2019 and is expected to generate an additional revenue of over $40 billion by 2025.

2. Approximately 53% of the revenue is generated from replacement demand and the residential replacement demand dominates the market.

3. Windows accounted for 80% of the global daylight market share in 2019. The US and China are expected account for 65% of the global window sales growth and demand by 2025.

4. Commercial sector is the fastest growing market for daylighting systems where, hospitality industry and corporate offices are the major growth contributors.

5. Tubular skylights are expected to witness increased demand especially in office buildings, institutional buildings, and hospitality industry during the forecast period.

6. The retail sector accounted for 15% of the global commercial curtain wall demand in 2019.

Daylight Market – Dynamics

As the global trend is shifting towards sustainability, governments around the world are implementing regulations to reduce energy consumption and use it more efficiently across all stages of the energy chain, including generation, transmission, distribution, and end-use. Such policies are driving consumers to shift toward renewable energy and reducing electricity consumption. A major portion of electricity is consumed for lighting in residential and commercial buildings, however, use of daylighting solutions can significantly reduce the requirement for lighting through a major portion of the day, resulting in efficient use of energy, across all sectors. Further, photovoltaic systems can

also generate sustainable energy while cutting down the cost of utilities.

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

 Growth of Green Building Activities

 Rising Demand for BIPV systems

 Growing Number of Smart and Self-sustainable Homes

 Rising Demand for Tubular Skylight

Daylight Market – Segmentation

 Curtain or window walls are a popular choice among architects as they allow maximum lights in the building. The primary benefit of curtain walls is they allow natural light into the interior space, reducing the need for artificial lighting, hence reducing electric bills.

 The rise in renovation activities and growth of commercial properties in major markets, including the US, Canada, China, Brazil, Germany, the UK, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore, are driving the commercial daylight segment. Increasing government regulations and active policies to reduce energy consumption in commercial buildings are boosting demand.

 The construction industry is increasingly shifting toward sustainable methods and green architecture, thereby giving rise to innovative designs. The growth of sustainability in construction is driving the market for daylight systems. About 51% of the global construction projects in the next three years are estimated to be sustainable ones.

Market Segmentation by Product

 Windows

 Skylights

 Curtain Walls

Market Segmentation by End-user

 Commercial

 Residential

Market Segmentation by Installation

 Replacement Demand

 New Construction



Daylight Market – Geography

Strong economic growth, the establishment of new businesses, company expansions, and increased construction activities are mainly driving the demand for daylight in the North America region. Despite strong economic growth, the construction output is declining in the US; however, the declining construction output is being supplemented by higher production in Canada. The residential construction experienced the sharpest decline; in contrast, commercial construction witnessed strong growth in recent years. The office market in US is poised for a moderate growth during the forecast period. The office-using employment increased by 1.6% in 2019. The largest percentage of employment gain was led by San Francisco, Orlando, Houston, Austin and Tampa. San Francisco, Dallas, Houston and New York are expected to add the largest number of jobs during the forecast period. Flexible space provider including, co-working companies accounted for a small but rapidly growing share of the market. Demand from these firms remain robust in leading markets such as, Manhattan, San Francisco, and Seattle. These factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the daylight market.

Market Segmentation by Geography

 Europe

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Germany

 APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

 North America

o US

o Canada

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 MEA

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

Major Vendors

 VKR Group

 Anderson

 JELD-WEN

Other vendors include - Kingspan Light + Air, Fakro, Sun-Tek Skylights, Onyx Solar Group, Skyview skylight, Sunoptics, Skydome Skylights, Lamilux Heinrich Strunz Group, Colombia Skylights, CrystaLite Inc., Solatube International, Daylight America, Atrium windows and doors, Weather Shield, Airclos, IQ Glass, NorDan, Arbonia, Aluplast, Josko, and Reynaers Aluminium.



