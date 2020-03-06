Issued by Ideagen

Ideagen (AIM:IDEA) Acquires Leading Health & Safety Training and E-Learning Brand, Workrite

Ideagen plc, the UK-based, leading global software firm, has acquired leading Health & Safety and DSE Training and E-Learning brand Workrite for £6.8m.

NOTTINGHAM, EAST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, March 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ideagen plc, the UK-based, leading global software firm, today announced the acquisition of leading Health & Safety and DSE Training and E-Learning brand Workrite for £6.8m.

Based in West Sussex, Workrite currently generates approximately £1.8m in annual revenue and will bring more than 500 clients, including Credit Suisse, London Stock Exchange, Panasonic, Kings College London and The Law Society, to Ideagen’s existing customer base.

Ideagen CEO, Ben Dorks, said: “Workrite offers a suite of e-learning solutions to ensure companies can keep up to date with current regulations relating to health and safety at work. From their origins as part of ergonomics business Posturite, Workrite has a depth of knowledge in the provision of HSE and DSE that is unrivalled by other software providers and that is why we are keen to bring them into the Ideagen family.

“Ideagen’s products ensure our global collection of blue-chip companies can manage their risks, comply with legislation and ensure good governance. Adding Workrite to our business strengthens our offering in the specific area of Health and Safety compliance and complements our existing Ideagen Academy and Q-Pulse products.

“This acquisition is a continuation of our strategy to grow by a combination of geographical and sector expertise.”

CEO of Posturite, Ian Fletcher-Price, said: “I am delighted that Workrite has been acquired by Ideagen PLC. The global reach, extensive client base, and expert marketing capabilities of Ideagen, will ensure Workrite’s fantastic suite of software products will get the attention and recognition they deserve. I am confident the products will be of great interest to Ideagen’s current and future clients and that Workrite’s current clients will feel the benefits of being part of a much bigger business that is more focused on software development and implementation.”

There are currently 16 people, covering sales, development, implementation, support and customer service, joining Ideagen.

“We are delighted to welcome our new colleagues to Ideagen,” added Mr Dorks. “Their skills and knowledge of the product are extremely valuable to us and we look forward to them becoming part of our team.”

Ideagen is a UK-headquartered, global technology company quoted on the London Stock Exchange AIM market (Ticker: IDEA.L). The Group provides software and services to organisations operating within highly regulated industries such as aviation, banking and finance, life science, healthcare and manufacturing with its main operational premises spread throughout the UK, EU, US, Middle East and SE Asia. With an excellent portfolio of software products including Q-Pulse, Coruson, Pentana Audit, Pentana Risk and PleaseReview, Ideagen helps its clients reduce costs, improve operational efficiency, strengthen compliance and oversight and anticipate and manage every detail of risk. Currently, more than 5,000 organisations use Ideagen's products including seven of the top 10 UK accounting firms, all of the top aerospace and defence companies and 75% of the world's leading pharmaceutical firms. Ideagen's diverse and varied customer base includes many well-known, global brands such as British Airways, Aggreko, BAE, Ryanair, US Navy, KLM, BBVA, Bank of New York, Commerzbank, Meggitt, Heineken, Johnson Matthey, Haeco Group and Commerzbank. As well as this, Ideagen counts 180 hospitals across the UK and US amongst its client base. Ideagen directly employs more than 530 members of staff and touches every continent globally. What sets Ideagen apart? Ownership - UK AIM public listed company - Ideagen PLC - IDEA Accreditations - ISO 9001:2015; 14001 & 27001 certified Employees - Over 530 employees and a global Partner Network Customers - 5,000 companies using the Ideagen suite of products globally Support - Based in the UK, US and Asia, we provide 24/7 support 1993 - Year of formation

