Graph 1 Average First-Home Mortgage Trend Nationwide in the Most Recent Year (553 banks) Graph 2 Mainstream First-home Down Payment Ratio of 41 Cities

BEIJING, CHINA, March 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / --Mortgage Rates: Mortgage Rates tend to be stable Nationwide With a 1 BP Decrease on a Month-On-Month Basis in First-Home and Second-Home Mortgage RatesAccording to the monitoring data released by Rong360 Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) Big Data Research Institute about 533 bank branches in 35 key cities, the average mortgage rate for first-time homebuyers was 5.50% in February 2020（Data collected from January 20 to February 19, 2020）, posting a decrease of 1 basis point (BP) on a month-on-month (MoM) basis and corresponding to a five-year LPR adding 70 BPs, while the average mortgage rate for second-time homebuyers was 5.81%, posting a decrease of 1 BP on a MoM basis and corresponding to a five-year LPR adding 101 BPs.Since 2020, Rong360 Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) Big Data Research Institute has extended its envelope of sample data monitoring to cover 673 bank branches in 41 cities. The average mortgage rate for first-time homebuyers under monitoring was 5.52% in February 2020. Additionally, the average mortgage rate for second-time homebuyers was 5.83%, posting a 1 BP decrease on a MoM basis for both.Down Payment: 30% Down Payment in 70% of The Cities and 20% in Most Non-Buying-Restricted CitiesRong360 Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) Big Data Research Institute showed that in February 2020, 30 cities, accounting for 73% of 41 cites under monitoring, had a mainstream 30% down payment for the first-time homebuyers, including two Tier 1 cities Guangzhou and Shenzhen, and 28 Tier 2 cities such as Nanjing and Hangzhou. Eight cities requested a mainstream 20% down payment for the first-time homebuyers, including Nanning, Harbin and Changchun, among other cities. Two Tier 1 cities, Beijing and Shanghai, requested a 35% down payment for the first-home mortgage. In Huizhou, a 25% down payment was mainstream for the first-home mortgage.It is apparent that the majority of the cities currently request a 30% down payment for the first-time homebuyers. Nevertheless, the 41 cities monitored by Rong360 Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) Big Data Research Institute have a rather prosperous market relative to the national market. A few of these cities that do not implement a buying-restricted policy tend to request a 20% down payment for the first-time homebuyers.



