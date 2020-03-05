Globalsat Argentina and the Fortuna III sail at full speed with Iridium Certus®

The Fortuna III powered by Globalsat Group

BUENOS AIRES, FL, ARGENTINA, March 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GLOBALSAT ARGENTINA, a local subsidiary of GLOBALSAT GROUP, the first Pan-American mobile satellite services group, carried out the first South American installation of an Iridium Certus mobile satellite system on a regatta yacht belonging to the Argentine Navy. Iridium Certus is the latest service offering enabled by the upgraded Iridium® satellite constellation, the most modern global satellite network of its kind.

The Argentine Navy's Fortuna III yacht has had an exemplary participation in the XXVI Oceanic Regatta Buenos Aires - Rio de Janeiro 2020, finishing in first place in its category.

The requirements of this highly technical sport demand competent and reliable information and telecommunication systems. Having an IP-based satellite terminal allows the crew to access meteorological applications, nautical charts, send images, videos and in general be in permanent communication for mission success and safety.

Iridium Certus is the first and only MSS (Mobile Satellite Service) with truly global maritime telecommunications coverage and offers simultaneous provision of high-speed data and multiple voice lines through a compact antenna.

GLOBALSAT ARGENTINA installed a Thales VesseLINK™ terminal which allowed the crew of the Fortuna III to access data connections of up to 704 kbps.

“Being able to visualize, in the context of a competition, constant and real-time updates of meteorological information, nautical charts and positions of the other competitors was decisive for the achievement of the result we obtained”, said Argentine Navy's Luis Sgrilletti, Captain and Commander of Fortune III. He also referred to the "surprising speed" at which they accessed the information.

GLOBALSAT ARGENTINA installed, optimized and provided the necessary assistance so that Fortuna III crew members could use and take full advantage of all the advantages of the Iridium Certus solution.

J. Alberto Palacios, CEO of GLOBALSAT GROUP, commented: “One of our main values at GLOBALSAT GROUP is innovation, which is why we wanted to celebrate our first year of operations in Argentina by providing the most advanced equipment of the Iridium product ecosystem, along with the professional attention of our local team, which has more than 15 years developing the satellite market in Argentina.”

As part of the turnkey solution for the regatta, GLOBALSAT ARGENTINA incorporated airtime solutions and applications from AST, another important partner in the satellite ecosystem on the GLOBALSAT GROUP roster. With the IRIS and INTEGRA applications developed by AST and optimized by GLOBALSAT GROUP, Fortuna III was monitored in real time and bandwidth provided by the satellite system was intelligently optimized.

Through the GLOBALSAT GROUP AirtimeSat portal, the system was adjusted to limit unwanted data traffic and control the use of bandwidth, thus maximizing efficiency and minimizing costs. This provided the user of the system with an excellent experience, combining reliability of the IRIDIUM service, the detail of the AST applications and the constant commissioning and assistance offered by the local GLOBALSAT ARGENTINA team.

About Globalsat Group:

Founded in 1999, Globalsat Group is the first Pan-American mobile satellite services consortium (MSS) and the leading provider of voice, data, M2M / IoT, software and hardware solutions throughout the Western Hemisphere. The group has offices in the United States, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Puerto Rico and Mexico, as well as distributors in the most important cities in the region

Continuously and efficiently, Globalsat's land, sea and aeronautical solutions provide mission-critical communications to thousands of clients in all sectors, including energy, government, defense, media, mining, banking, agriculture, NGOs and tourism.

Recently, Globalsat Group was awarded the "Top Land Mobility Satcom Innovation Award" by the Mobile Satellite Services Users Association (MSUA). Globalsat was also named as the "Satellite Communications Company of Latin America of the Year" for two consecutive years (2016, 2017) by the highly recognized international consultancy firm Frost & Sullivan.





