2020 National Interagency Community Reinvestment Conference is postponed

March 05, 2020

  • Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System
  • Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
  • Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

For release at 2:00 p.m. EST

After careful consideration of the growing public health concerns associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19), the organizing sponsors of the 2020 National Interagency Community Reinvestment Conference (NICRC), scheduled March 9-12 in Denver, Colorado, have made the decision to postpone the conference.

The Federal Reserve, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation jointly made this decision out of an abundance of caution to help safeguard the health and well-being of the more than 1,300 registered conference participants.

The NICRC planning team is working to confirm a date to reschedule the conference as soon as possible later this year.

