First T.H.E. State of Black Tech Summit Announced for The Triangle

THE State of Black Tech Summit Graphic THE State of Black Tech Logo THE State of Black Tech Participants

Brings Black Tech Leaders Together to Redefine the Innovation Ecosystem

They want opportunities to learn, engage, and build with each other. They also want spaces where their Blackness, their brilliance, and their love of technology are celebrated.” — Tarryn Henry

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tarryn Henry Enterprises, Inc. (T.H.E.) is hosting the first ever, T.H.E. State of Black Tech Summit on June 5-6, 2020 in downtown Durham, North Carolina. Racial disparities are still prevalent when it comes to representation and opportunities within the technology ecosystem. Access to relevant information and connections act as a main barrier. In its first year, the summit seeks to raise awareness of what is classified as technology, in addition to the people and organizations leading the region in the innovation economy for the Black community.The Summit will convene thought leaders and visionaries who support technology and innovation in the Black community in the Triangle. Ms. Tarryn Henry, summit founder, intends to create an avenue that will spur future collaborations while fostering new relationships among attendees and provide an avenue for partners to hire talent, acquire new customers, and invest in this thriving community.“This summit is not a diversity and inclusion conference. It was created in response to the needs expressed by our community members,” shares Tarryn Henry. “They want opportunities to learn, engage, and build with each other. They also want spaces where their Blackness, their brilliance, and their love of technology are celebrated.”The Research Triangle is North Carolina's leading startup and technology ecosystem. Home to one of the nation’s many Black Wall Streets, Durham once had more Black millionaires per capita than any other city in the country. The area also houses the premier Google for Startups Black Founders Exchange program, a few of the nation’s top Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly White Institutions playing side by side with national and global enterprises, high-growth startups, a vibrant entertainment scene, and a strong activist community."From a Durham family legacy rooted in Black Wall Street to innovation ecosystems across the globe, I've witnessed the powerful impact that strong networks can have for entrepreneurs and value creators,” imparts Doug Speight, a technology founder and former Executive Director of American Underground. “That revelation highlights the need to move from purely transactional relationships to building authentic, relational communities."About Tarryn Henry Enterprises, Inc. (T.H.E.): Tarryn Henry Enterprises is focused on ecosystem development for the Triangle’s Black tech community. Since 2016, T.H.E. has worked with Google for Startups, American Underground, CODE2040, and others to support the development of Black and Latinx tech founders. In a recent partnership with ImBlackInTech, our team has held several successful events convening the community in the Triangle, oftentimes bringing together 100+ Black tech attendees. Our main goal is to support the development of a more connected ecosystem that improves the state of Black tech in the Triangle. Learn more at www.tarrynhenry.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.