Exeter Orthodontics Now Offering Braces in Harrisburg, PA

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exeter Orthodontics has opened its newest location in Harrisburg. Now, affordable braces are available to residents of Dauphin County.

Braces in Harrisburg cost only $3,995. This low price includes x-rays, retainers, adjustments, repairs, and even emergency visits. There are no hidden fees and payment plans are available.

“Traditional braces have changed over the years,” explains Dr. John Yoffe. “They are now more comfortable and convenient than ever before. They can even be clear!”

Exeter Orthodontics focuses only on braces for teens and adults. This efficiency has enabled the practice to cut down on costs and pass these savings on to patients. Offices are also located in Reading, Blandon, Exton, Easton, Allentown, and Lansdale.

To request an appointment with the Harrisburg orthodontist, visit https://exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/. Free consultations are available and new Harrisburg braces patients are currently being accepted.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

