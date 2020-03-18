Reading Dentist Changing Smiles with High-Quality, Low-Cost Dental Implants, Dentures, and More

Affordable Dental Solutions offers affordable dental implants in Reading

Affordable Dental Solutions in Reading has helped thousands of patients smile happier, healthier smiles.

READING, PA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Affordable Dental Solutions offers affordable dental implants and dentures in Reading. Full, partial, and implant-retained dentures are among some of the solutions the practice offers. Full dentures cost $650 per arch, partial dentures cost $750 per arch, and implant-retained dentures cost only $2,999 when two dental implants are added to a patient’s existing lower denture.

“Dentures have changed a lot over the years,” explains Dr. Kerri Ann Swan, dentist in Reading. “They’re more comfortable and they’re more natural-looking. Meanwhile, implant technology has made dentures more stable and more durable.”

Dental implants in Reading are also available from ADS. A single dental implant costs only $2,000. This low price includes both the abutment and the crown.

To learn more about dentures and dental implants from the team of Berks County dentists in Reading, request an appointment by visiting https://affordabledentalsolutions.com/request-appointment/. Free consultations are inclusive of x-rays.



About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and by negotiating discounts with implant manufacturing companies. Learn more at https://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/.

