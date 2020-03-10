Interactive Pre-conference Workshop announced for Injectable Drug Delivery 2020

Injectable Drug Delivery 2020

SMi Reports: There will be a workshop surrounding ‘Developing apps for Connected Drug Delivery’ for Injectable Drug Delivery 2020

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Injectable Drug Delivery conference will reconvene on the 13th and 14th May 2020 in London, UK for the third year running. As part of Europe’s leading Injectable series, this year will comprise of peer-to-peer networking with Global Product Managers, Device Testing Managers, Senior Device Engineers, Heads of Device Development, Heads of Formulation and Drug Process Development, and many more.The two-day event will explore all areas of developments within drug product formulation, where top industry figures will assess evolving regulatory environment of injectable drug delivery with industry and regulatory representatives presenting updates on current guidelines.For interested parties, an early bird saving of £100 for bookings made by 31st March 2020 is available online. Register at www.injectable-drug-delivery.com/einpr4 Alongside the conference, there will also be an interactive half-day Pre-Conference workshop held on 12th May 2020 led by Julian Dixon, Director of Human Factors, Team Consulting and Diane Aston-James, Head of Human Factors, Team Consulting on ‘Developing apps for Connected drug delivery devices - a practical and integrated HF approach’ covering:• Development methods for ‘human-like’ systems• Approaches to prototyping: designs as research tools• Observational, simulated-use researchThe workshop will involve the facilitators sharing their experience and insight on human factors (HF) specialists, of medical App development. Delegates will be given the chance to network with highly experienced industry experts this May.The brochure with the full agenda and speaker line up is available online at www.injectable-drug-delivery.com/einpr4 Injectable Drug Delivery 202013th – 14th May 2020Copthorne Tara Hotel Kensington London, UKProudly sponsored by: SABICFor media queries please contact Jinna Sidhu at hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)20 7827 6088--END—About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



