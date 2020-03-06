CBD Oil Without THC for Pain Welcomed by Veterans As Booming Alternative

Patriot Supreme THC free CBD oil Patriot Supreme THC free CBD oil Patriot Supreme THC free CBD oil

Patriot Supreme’s CBD Oil without THC for pain has been heralded as an effective alternative to the limited access of medical cannabis.

MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recent report by the Veterans Cannabis Project has unveiled the growing need for more access to medical cannabis for veterans. However, with limited access and strict laws preventing veterans from using medical cannabis, more are turning to an alternative, safe product on the market -- Patriot Supreme's CBD oil without THC More information can be found at https://patriotsupreme.com/is-there-a-difference-between-cbd-oil-and-medical-marijuana/ Patriot Supreme, a veteran-owned CBD company, has recently hit the market with its products tailored to veterans. Made by veterans for veterans, the company's increasingly popular CBD oil has been heralded as a leader in providing relief of mental and physical disabilities in veterans.Justin Elenburg, Patriot Supreme's founder, says, "I am an Air Force veteran myself, and I, too, have experienced the pain that many of my fellow military members are experiencing. While medical cannabis has helped many, there is currently limited access to it. We have created the most premium, American-grown and 100% natural CBD products for veterans. It is clean, trustworthy and effective, and doesn't contain any THC. Our rapidly growing sales is a testament that veterans are using it as a great alternative to medical cannabis."According to Elenburg, there can be cause for confusion when the general public reads about CBD products, due to varying terminologies and components. CBD oil is not the same as cannabis oil, he says; although both are derived from the same species of plant, CBD oil and cannabis oil are entirely different and categorized under different laws."CBD oil does not contain psychotropic effects. In other words, it contains negligible amounts of THC. Our CBD products are backed by CannaSafe certification and triple-certified to ensure full customer safety. Every product we sell is lab-tested for CBD and THC content, as well as unwanted things like pesticides. Veterans don't want to compromise their morals -- they want a product that works, and ours has no hallucinating effects," Elenburg continued.Since launching last year, Patriot Supreme's CBD products have received hundreds of positive testimonials from military and non-military members. One veteran states:"Patriot Supreme is legit. I suffer from PTSD and encounter anxiety attacks... When I begin to feel anxious, I ingest a dropper full, and shortly after, it begins to calm my nerves. Super excited about this product, and kudos for giving back. Much respect."For more information about Patriot Supreme's line of CBD products and its Hero Program, visit its official website.###

CBD Oil Without THC for Pain Welcomed by Veterans As Booming Alternative



