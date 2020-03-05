Official IT Solutions Provider of Chicago Fire FC Delivers Critical Infrastructure Upgrade

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault

ITsavvy, the Official IT Solutions Provider of Chicago Fire FC, upgraded and transitioned the Club’s technology to their new headquarters in Chicago’s Loop.

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., March 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy, the Official IT Solutions Provider of Chicago Fire FC, including Cloud and Managed Services, recently upgraded and transitioned the Club’s technology to their new headquarters at 1 N. Dearborn St. in Chicago’s Loop.

ITsavvy helped implement the Fire’s LAN and WAN network at their new location and migrated their data to the Microsoft Azure Cloud. ITsavvy’s Vice President of Business Development David Theriault said, “ITsavvy’s engineers successfully migrated the Fire’s infrastructure fully into the Azure cloud. This significantly simplifies access to data and improves scalability for their front office operations. Additionally, our NOC will continue to monitor their environment proactively, giving their internal IT team the peace of mind they need to support their end users.”

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault said, “We continue to value our partnership with Chicago Fire FC. As with most major league teams, technology is playing an increasingly critical role in leveraging data. The fact that a global organization like this trusts us with their valuable data is a testimonial to ITsavvy’s reputation and capabilities.”

The technology solutions and services that ITsavvy recently engineered, implemented and deployed are all available to ITsavvy’s entire portfolio of clients.

ITsavvy manages fully secure Azure environments that are optimized to each client’s unique requirements. This includes: 24x7x365 live support with real-time monitoring and remediation; expert scaling for lower operational costs; certified cloud experts with the experience and expertise to handle even the largest enterprises; and advanced security services that minimize or eliminate downtime and outages.

Chicago Fire FC also took advantage of savvyGuard Managed NOC, which provides continuous infrastructure monitoring using the most powerful Professional Services and Automation (PSA) and Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) tools in the industry. NOC Act is a full remote infrastructure management option for 24x7x365 monitoring and remediation of IT investments by ITsavvy’s expert NOC team.

“We are excited to partner with ITsavvy as the Club transitions to our new downtown office space,” said Fire COO John Urban. “ITsavvy allows the Club to access cutting-edge technologies that help drive our business, which in turn helps us shape the future of the Fire.”

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company's user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago's Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Indianapolis; Warren, N.J.; Davenport, Iowa; Hayward, Calif.; and Beavercreek, Ohio.



