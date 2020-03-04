March 04, 2020 Federal Reserve Board approves actions by the Boards of Directors of the Federal Reserve Banks of Cleveland and Atlanta For release at 5:00 p.m. EST The Federal Reserve Board has approved actions on Wednesday by the Boards of Directors of the Federal Reserve Banks of Cleveland and Atlanta, decreasing the discount rate (the primary credit rate) at the Banks from 2-1/4 percent to 1-3/4 percent, effective immediately. For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.



