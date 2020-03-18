Restructuring Advisory Group Negotiates 58% Discount on $4.45M in Farm Loans as part of Consensual Reorganization Plan

Chapter 11 Expert reduces $2.8M in bank debt by 43% & reduces $2.7M in Vendor Debt by 79% thru Reorg Plan that pays discounted debts off over an 8 yr period.

Prior to our being retained the Bank wanted to liquidate the Farm. Once we came on board, we negotiated a consensual 43% loan discount with the Bank and an 8 year period to pay off the discounted note” — Craig Brown

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Restructuring Advisory Group http://restructuringexperts.com/ , a Chapter 11 Consultant , and expert in CMBS Loan Restructuring, Chapter 11 Finance , Debtor in Possession Financing, Commercial Loan Modifications and funding Chapter 11 Reorganization Plans, today announced that it negotiated the restructure and discounted payoff of $2.8M in bank Loans and $2.7M in Supplier/Vendor loans for a 3,000 acre farm in Missouri, resulting in the Farm being saved and Reorganization Plan being confirmed.The firm was retained by the Farmer as the Chapter 11 Expert to analyze the financial viability of the Farm and to negotiate settlements with both the Bank and the Suppliers/Vendors as well as to determine the feasibility of a reorganization under Chapter 11 of the Federal Bankruptcy Code. Restructuring Advisory Group also formulated the financial projections and wrote the reorganization plan and disclosure statement for the Farm and coordinated the plan with counsel.The Restructuring Advisory Group negotiations resulted in the consensual restructure and modification of the bank debt which was discounted 43% and is to be paid over an 8 year period under the plan. As part of the negotiated agreement the Bank agreed to not enforce personal guarantees and to waive the unpaid balance resulting from the 43% discount.Likewise, the Restructuring Advisory Group negotiations resulted in the consensual restructure the $2.7M in vendor/supplier debt, which under the Plan is to be paid interest free over a seven year period in annual installments of $79,770 which equals a 3% annual payment on the $2.7M in Vendor/Supplier debt. The total payment over the seven year term of the Plan equals 21% of the original amount owed and the Vendor/Suppliers agreed to waive the unpaid balance resulting from the 79% discount.Over a 30-year period, Restructuring Advisory Group has established a nationwide network of banks and financial institutions with whom the Company underwrites loans for its Chapter 11 clients, thereby offering both private money and market rate financing for companies and commercial real estate owners who have emerged from or are emerging from Chapter 11.Over the same period, Restructuring Advisory Group has negotiated the discount, refinance, modification and restructure of nearly three quarters of a billion dollars in loans with major banks and financial institutions nationwide.The company has long standing relationships at the decision-making levels of major financial institutions and its’ trademark negotiating strategies are much more efficient, time-saving and cost effective than battling the banks with and through legions of lawyers.As a result of Restructuring Advisory Group’s negotiations, the 5 loans were restructured, the lease was modified, and the Chapter 11 Plan was confirmed.Restructuring Advisory Group offers free initial consultations and is an expert in Chapter 11 finance, formulating Chapter 11 plans, turn-around plans and in navigating and demystifying the complex legal and financial issues that confront businesses and real estate investors as they face the challenges of Chapter 11 and or the complexities of negotiating Forbearance Agreements.



