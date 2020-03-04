Worker Personal Protective Equipment and Industrial Safety Evaluation now Offered by B2B Industrial Packaging

No-cost industrial safety evaluation and full line of worker and visitor PPE now offered by B2B Industrial Packaging.

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., March 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B Industrial Packaging just announced that they are now offering a full line of industrial worker and visitor safety equipment, including: hardhats, eye and face protection, respirators, hearing protection, high visibility clothing, gloves, footwear, tape, fall protection, gas and flame detectors, etc.

B2B Industrial Packaging Regional Sales Manager Mike Manthei said, “We are privileged to partner with the world’s leading suppliers of worker safety products. These products offer durability, reliability and leading-edge features to protect workers on the job.”

PPE (personal protective equipment) is worn to minimize exposure to hazards (i.e. chemical, radiological, physical, electrical, mechanical, etc.) that could cause serious workplace injury and illness. Employers are tasked with providing PPE to their workers, ensuring its proper use, and training each worker required to use PPE.

Today’s companies need to provide all of the PPE mandated by both their insurers and OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration). There is no margin of error for compliance—companies that don’t comply face stiff fines, higher insurance premiums and even temporary shutdown. More importantly, they jeopardize worker safety. While this puts a burden on owners and managers, it ensures that workers will operate in safer environments than they ever have before.

In addition to offering a full line of safety products at competitive prices, B2B Industrial Packaging’s workplace safety experts are able to step in and help clients with a complementary safety evaluation.

B2B Industrial Packaging President Bill Drake said, “Our clients rely on us, not just for the best products at the best price, but the expertise that frees them up to focus on their jobs without having to manage supply resources and logistics. Our account reps are the best in the industry because they have the depth of experience to be trusted advisors.”

Servicing more than 6,000 active clients, B2B Industrial Packaging sells a full range of packaging equipment and supplies including steel strapping, stretch film, and fasteners to clients throughout the U.S. and Mexico. B2B Industrial Packaging is unique in that it also operates three state-of-the-art strapping and fastener tool repair facilities that service the entire U.S. Headquarters are in Addison, Ill. with additional locations in Fort Worth, Texas; Houston; Salinas and Oakland, Calif.; Los Angeles; Portland, Ore.; Eugene, Ore.; Seattle and Kansas City, Kan. To contact B2B Industrial Packaging, call 1-877-222-5747, email Caitlin Montgomery at cmontgomery@b2bind.com, or visit www.B2BInd.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.

