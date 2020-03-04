MCO a Finalist for Best Vendor Solution for Conduct Risk

Issued by MCO

Momentum continues as MCO is shortlisted as a finalist for “Best Vendor Solution for Managing Conduct Risk” in this year’s RegTech Insight Awards.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MCO has been shortlisted as a finalist for “Best Vendor Solution for Managing Conduct Risk” in this year’s RegTech Insight Awards. The award recognizes providers who are creatively finding solutions to help with regulatory challenges like Conduct Risk.

MCO is the creator of MyComplianceOffice, a best-of-breed compliance monitoring solution used by hundreds of compliance teams worldwide to reduce the risk of misconduct. The MyComplianceOffice platform facilitates the surveillance and monitoring of potential conflicts of interest, across multiple legal entities, business lines, and affiliates operating under different regulatory bodies.

“We are thrilled to be a finalist for this influential award,” said Brian Fahey, MCO CEO. “We’ve worked hard to build a Conduct Risk platform like no other in the market and opportunities like this make it clear that we are on the right path.”

The final winner is determined by voters at financial firms around the globe. Voting is open and interested parties can vote for MyComplianceOffice through Wednesday, March 25th.

MCO (MyComplianceOffice) provides compliance management software that enables companies around the world to reduce their risk of misconduct. Its powerful platform lets compliance professionals demonstrate that they are proactively managing the regulated activities of the company, employees and third-party vendors. Available as a unified suite or à la carte, MCO’s easy-to-use and extensible SaaS-based solutions get clients up and running quickly and cost-efficiently.

