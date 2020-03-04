Matt Hill Takes on New Role as Head of Social Media at MAC Group

I look forward to seeing where Matt's humanity, empathy, and passion combined with his critical, analytical thinking will help take this hugely important facet of our marketing mix.” — Alan Shapiro, MAC Group Chief Marketing Officer

WHITE PLAINS, NY, US, March 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matt Hill, Director of Marketing Innovation, is taking charge of MAC Group's social media accounts. Matt is moving forward from his current role marketing eCommerce brands to blend his deep product and brand knowledge with 20+ years of experience in digital marketing, management, content creation and education.In his new role, Matt will focus MAC Group's numerous brand social media channels to drive sales, customer happiness, growth and engagement. He will direct the daily activities of MAC's social media specialists. This includes increasing efficiency while focusing on helping creatives at every experience level connect with MAC Group's range of brands."It's an opportunity for me to help build on what the team has established. I'm eager to help people who are trying to solve creative problems with audio, video and photography find the right product or techniques. The wide spectrum of products MAC Group has is an exciting challenge and opportunity to help those seeking solutions find something that adds value to their creative life.I'm looking forward to building a responsive, energetic team of social media pros intelligently focused on results. I'm also looking forward to working with all the talented and passionate brand managers and Marketing Teammates at MAC Group. It's a win-win-win situation." - Matt Hill MAC Group Director of Marketing InnovationOutside the four years Matt spent at Gradus Group as their Director of Marketing, he has enjoyed a long career at MAC that began in 1997. His passion for understanding how technology aids and affects our daily lives contributed to MAC Group's success.His personal dedication to the craft of night photography, storytelling, filmmaking, teaching and public speaking has enhanced his ability to help brands communicate their core values as he maintains constant participation within the creative community."I have absolute confidence whenever I know Matt is spearheading a project of ours. I am thrilled that Matt is taking on this responsibility and look forward to seeing where his humanity, empathy, and passion combined with his critical, analytical thinking will help take this hugely important facet of our marketing mix. I can’t wait for Matt to exceed our expectations…again" - Alan Shapiro, MAC Group Chief Marketing Officer"I am delighted that Matt will take the lead on this initiative; his talents and focus are well-placed. Social Media is and will continue to be vital to MAC Group's success." - Jan Lederman, MAC Group PresidentMatt Hill can be reached at matth@macgroupus.comAbout MAC Group32 years ago, MAC Group started as a boutique marketing, sales and distribution group focusing on professional photographers. As the industry has evolved, so has MAC Group with their expansion into filmmaking, video, mobile, content creation and audio.Today, MAC Group is one of the leading companies of its kind with world-renowned brands offering products and education that enhances the lives of passionate content creators at every experience level.MAC Group's portfolio of brands includes: Accsoon, Benro, Gepe, Elinchrom, Heliopan, INDURO, Kaiser, Kupo, MeFOTO, MeVIDEO, NanLite, NOVOFLEX, Phottix, Rotatrim, Saramonic, Sekonic, Shimoda, Tenba, Toyo and X-RiteLearn more at www.macgroupus.com



