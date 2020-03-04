Kiddie Kredit Announces Partnership with Hip-Hop Artist Mickey Factz, Launches Financial Literacy Curriculum

Kiddie Kredit

App Revolutionizes Financial Literacy Education about Credit for Families

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kiddie Kredit, the only chore tracking app that teaches kids about credit, has entered its next phase of financial education with new brand ambassador, hip hop artist Mickey Factz, and a financial literacy course for 8 – 12 year- olds, available on Teachable.Serial entrepreneur, Evan Leaphart founded Kiddie Kredit in 2018 and launched the app in 2019. As a young adult, Mr. Leaphart found himself in debt. As he struggled to become financially stable, he wished he had become financially literate and vowed to help families and children learn about the importance of credit.Kiddie Kredit is a free mobile application that tracks daily chores and tasks. The easiest way for a child to learn about credit is by experiencing how it works. The premise of the application is relatively simple. The better the child accomplishes daily tasks, the higher their credit score will be. The entire algorithm parallels basic FICO models. When children complete tasks, their parents or caregivers approve or deny chores and decide what rewards they can redeem using their “Bamboo Bucks” for things monetary or non-monetary. These are distributed based on how high their “Kredit” score is.Adding a brand ambassador and a new curriculum was a natural next step for the Kiddie Kredit platform. “When I heard Mickey Factz freestyle on New York’s radio station, Hot97, I was shocked by what I heard. He made credit simple for the listener to understand, in a way that was catchy and not preachy. I was drawn in instantly and fortunately enough Mickey shared the same enthusiasm for Kiddie Kredit as I did for his artistic abilities. I look forward to working with him on building out this project as we look to empower credit conscious families everywhere,” Mr. Leaphart exclaims.The collaboration will utilize the application’s foundation along with Mr. Factz’s creative ability to talk about credit and entrepreneurship and get kids and their families engaged and excited to learn about credit.“As a child, I had no idea about the inner workings of credit. Not until I became an adult, did I realize what kind of financial situation I was in. So, I decided to use my talent to share my knowledge with the world,” Mickey Factz relays. “That talent has brought me to Kiddie Kredit. I’m dedicated to ensuring the minds of our future generation will be set by laying the foundation through my various talents and platforms. As a new father, this has become even more important to me.” Listen to Mickey’s Hot97 freestyle here and his 100 bar business lesson here About Kiddie Kredit: Kiddie Kredit’s mission is to leverage technology to educate and empower future generations. Kiddie Kredit is driven to empower families through credit education. Healthy credit fuels power, freedom, and access. The app instills healthy credit habits by rewarding activity completion with a scoring system that simulates FICO. A newly launched curriculum for preteens is available at https://kiddiekredit-academy.teachable.com/ . Learn more and download the app at www.kiddiekredit.com ###



