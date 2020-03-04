Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Vatsala S. Sastry to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BROOKSVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Close Up Radio, proudly announces a special three-episode series on infectious disease specialist Dr. Vatsala Sastry, beginning on Friday March 6th at 9am Eastern with host Jim Masters.

The radio series will focus on the growing concern surrounding Coronavirus (COVID-19), and provide our listeners with expertise from Dr. Sastry’s three decades of experience.

“I absolutely never give up on my patients,” says Dr. Sastry. “My job is to diagnose anything related to an infection. I’m not a “pill mill” doctor instead I make certain to methodically diagnose underlying causes and I steadfastly persevere no matter what obstacles and complications may exist. I’m resolutely determined to take exemplary care of each and every one of my patients.”

“Infectious diseases for the most part are diagnosable, treatable, readily available, and most of the time it’s a reversible illness,” says Dr. Sastry. “Every patient is different and I’m totally mindful of making sure the patient receives the most thorough treatment regardless of insurance and costs. I have prevailed over many insurance cases for my patients because my first priority is that they get the best possible treatment.”

Infectious diseases occur more profusely when our immune system does not function properly when outside bacteria can gain access into our bodies. Fortunately, our bodies possess a remarkably strong immune system that is able to propitiously protect us, provided that we are healthy individuals.

“In order for people to maintain healthy immune systems they must also be mentally positive,” says Dr. Sastry. “Suffering from depression negatively impacts our physical bodies. In order to prevent diseases, it’s also absolutely vital to eat healthy, exercise daily, avoid smoking and definitely limit your alcohol consumption.”

“I strongly urge everyone to have the upmost love and respect for your body and learn how to keep yourself in the best possible shape so you can have the most purposeful life,” says Dr. Sastry.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.