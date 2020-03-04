Tops Tourism Attractions in Haliburton

Whether you prefer to spend a weekend with your family at the cottage or spend a weekend alone hiking, Haliburton has got it all.

HALIBURTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Haliburton is quickly growing into one of Ontario’s most popular tourist destinations. Not only is it beautiful and scenic, but it is historic and filled with all sorts of tourist attractions that are great for people of all ages. Whether you prefer to spend a weekend with your family at the cottage or spend a weekend alone hiking, Haliburton has got it all.If you are considering a vacation in Haliburton , you may be interested in some of the popular tourist attractions it has to offer.Here are 5 of the top tourist attractions in Haliburton that you should visit today!1. Wolf Center at Haliburton ForestDiscover the beautiful wildlife Haliburton has to offer at the Wolf Center at Haliburton Forest. The 5000 square foot center has an indoor observatory where you can observe the local wolves, and is also equipped with a snowmobile museum, interactive exhibits, and a cinema. Observe wolves closely in their protected habitat! This attraction is great for both kids and adults.2. Haliburton Sculpture ForestThe Haliburton Sculpture Forest offers a unique and breathtaking collection of outdoor sculptures along a scenic trail. These idyllic sculptures are designed by international and Canadian artists, and offer a memorable experience that both kids and adults will love. As one of the places most popular attractions in Haliburton, the Haliburton Sculpture Forest is a must-see for anybody visiting.3. Haliburton Skyline ParkHaliburton Skyline Park offers panoramic views of Haliburton and its surrounding lakes. An ideal place to go during the fall months, Haliburton Skyline Park boasts breathtaking scenery and views that are perfect for anyone interested in taking memorable photos while enjoying the nature that Haliburton has to offer. With views that overlook the entire town, Haliburton Skyline Park is another great tourist attraction you should visit.4. Haliburton Highlands Water TrailsThe Haliburton Highlands Water Trails consist of 28,000+ hectares of public lands, lakes, trails, rivers, and forests. It offers year-round activities for canoeists, hikers, fishermen, cottagers, hunters, campers, snowmobilers, skiers, and more. At the Haliburton Highlands Water Trails, there is always something to do year-round.5. Haliburton Highlands BreweryThe Haliburton Highlands Brewery is an award-winning brewery that produces handcrafted and premium ales which incorporate local ingredients. With all sorts of special edition brews and all-natural ale beers that are brewed in the heart of Haliburton Highlands, this brewery has got something for everyone. You can also shop at the Brewery’s retail shop, tour the brewery, or enjoy a beer and meal right on the patio.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.