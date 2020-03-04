Operation BBQ Relief Deploys to Nashville

Operation BBQ Relief awarded the 2020 Reserve Grand Champion Overall at the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest in Houston. Operation BBQ Relief is a team of champion BBQ pitmasters and volunteers that have the bandwidth to feed the masses following natural disasters.

Nonprofit Serving Hot Barbecue Meals Following Tornado

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Operation BBQ Relief announced that the organization has deployed to Nashville, TN to support recovery efforts following the devastating tornado. Operation BBQ Relief is a nonprofit organization started by champion barbecue pitmasters that has grown to become the nation’s premier charity in providing hot meals following natural disasters. The Operation BBQ Relief team of champion pitmasters was recently awarded the 2020 Reserve Grand Champion Overall title at the prestigious World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest in Houston on February 29, 2020. Operation BBQ Relief combines its expertise in cooking and catering BBQ meals with its ability to quickly mobilize teams into any area where disaster disrupts the lives of families and communities. Operation BBQ Relief will be preparing hot meals in Nashville and distributing throughout the nearby areas.“We monitored the tornado in Nashville and immediately called our leadership team together to begin plans for deployment. We have always had a passion and love for the craft of BBQ, but it’s not just about food. It’s about what a meal can do for people in their time of need. BBQ is comfort food that provides hope and compassion during the most difficult time,” says Stan Hays, Co-Founder and CEO, Operation BBQ Relief.Operation BBQ Relief was established in 2011, following a destructive tornado in Joplin, MO. Since then, the organization has deployed to disasters including Hurricane Michael in the panhandle of Florida, Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina, Hurricane Harvey in Houston and most recently Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas. Through deployments in 60 disaster-stricken communities and 26 different states across the country, Operation BBQ Relief has served 3 million meals, with the help of more than 14,000 volunteers.In 2017, Stan Hays was recognized by CNN as one of their “CNN Heroes” for his work with Operation BBQ Relief. Operation BBQ Relief Connects, Inspires, Serves, Educates and Feeds Those In Need.Nashville GoFundMe campaign: https://tinyurl.com/rjng6kf Donate and Volunteer: www.obr.org Donate by Mail: PO Box 3825, Shawnee, KS 66203Donate by Text: Text DONATE to 41444About Operation BBQ ReliefOperation BBQ Relief is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that was founded in May 2011 in response to a need for tornado relief efforts in Joplin, MO. Competitive pitmasters from eight different states answered the call to feed displaced families and first responders. Together, they were able to serve over 120,000 meals in a thirteen-day period. This experience of building a network to feed individuals in need has been the inspiration for Operation BBQ Relief. To date, Operation BBQ Relief has provided over 3 million meals throughout the United States and internationally following natural disasters and through The Always Serving Project, benefiting the homeless, first responders, veterans, and service men and women.For more information, visit www.obr.org or follow on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @opbbqrelief



