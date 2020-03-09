Damco Solutions Ushers in Nonprofit Space with Advanced Technologies and New Clients

The US-based technology services provider is expanding its suite of Nonprofit offerings with new-age technology and data-driven intelligence.

The decision to expand aggressively in the Nonprofit segment is a natural step in our business growth strategy. Our sales pipeline for the nonprofit industry continues to grow with great momentum.” — Mohit Gupta, CEO, Damco Solutions

PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Damco Solutions Inc., the leading provider of end to end tech-enabled software services, digital services, and IT-enabled services, recently announced expanding its existing presence in the Nonprofit segment through increased capabilities in cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Machine Learning.The recent client wins of two global nonprofits have enabled Damco to widen its diverse portfolio of Nonprofit clientele that includes health, human, education, research, media, technology, legal assistance, foundations, faith-based, environmental, animals, and social non-profits.Damco Solutions being not only the 'Service Provider of Choice' but also the key knowledge partner for the nonprofit industry consistently shares the best practices, industry trends, and strategies on how technology supports Nonprofits in augmenting their efforts to make a bigger impact. As an initiative in this direction, Damco will be exhibiting from March 24 to 26, in the 2020 Nonprofit Technology Conference (NTC), in Baltimore and will be helping Nonprofit leaders by analyzing and offering recommendations on their tech strategy.“The decision to expand aggressively in the Nonprofit segment is a natural step in our business growth strategy. Our sales pipeline for the nonprofit industry continues to grow with great momentum, and we are really proud to have retained our clients while continuing to acquire new clientele. Our nonprofit offering is resonating well in the marketplace, and we are well-positioned to be a catalyst and enabler for nonprofits to bring the change in the world ecosystem.” said Mohit Gupta, CEO, Damco Solutions.Damco equips Nonprofits with rapidly deployable solutions to supercharge their fundraising initiatives, build strong donor and volunteer relationships and amplify reach.



