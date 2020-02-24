Damco Solutions acknowledged as a ‘Top Salesforce Consultant’ by Clutch

Damco Solutions Inc. announced that it has been recognized as the ‘Top Salesforce Consultants’ by Clutch, a leading research, ratings, and reviews firm.

We are thrilled to have been recognized by Clutch. We are directionally in a very good position with respect to our Salesforce offerings and we continue to see larger clients coming in by this fiscal.” — Mohit Gupta, CEO, Damco Solutions

PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Damco Solutions Inc., a Salesforce Silver Consulting Partner and a pioneer in providing end-to-end software, digital, and IT-enabled services, to global organizations across industries, announced that it has been recognized as the ‘ Top Salesforce Consultants ’ by Clutch, a leading research, ratings, and reviews firm.Clutch is a data-driven field guide for B2B buying and hiring decisions and more than 100,000 buyers use it every month to find business services, software or consultants. Clutch evaluates leading IT, marketing, and business services companies based on both quantitative and qualitative parameters such as company expertise, work experience, client reviews, level of specialization in a given service, client list, and market presence.The Clutch award recognizes Salesforce partners who are blazing trails in the industry through their focus on products, services, solutions, and delivery of wondrous digital experiences that drive conversions and generate ROI. Amongst many factors, Damco’s global presence, diverse services portfolio and focus on customer delight worked as a decisive factor. Reviewed as a 5-star IT Services and Solutions company, Damco scored big on work experience and client references, reviews, and advocacy.Recognizing the achievement, Mohit Gupta, CEO, Damco Solutions, said, "We are thrilled to have been recognized by Clutch as a ‘Top Salesforce Consultant'. Reaching this milestone for Salesforce, the CRM behemoth, is indeed the outcome of our efforts to differentiate on service and deliver customer-centric results. We are directionally in a very good position with respect to our Salesforce offerings and we continue to see larger clients coming in by the end of this fiscal.”Alok Khandelwal, Vice President– Salesforce Practice, Damco remarked, “It is an honor to receive ‘Top Salesforce Consultants Award. This one is for our team who has worked relentlessly on each Salesforce project. It is motivating to get recognized for what we believe in – driving client success by adding value to each product we create and every service we deliver.”Winning this award demonstrates Damco’s expertise in helping brands to become more customer-centric and achieve personalized customer experiences across all channels through the implementation in major products and services of Salesforce in all the clouds like; Sales Cloud , Marketing Cloud, Service Cloud, Analytics Cloud, Data Migration, Salesforce Lightning Services , and App Development Services.



