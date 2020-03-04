UNLSHD first top-level creative marketing agency to accept cryptocurrency only

Logo for UNLSHD

Marks occasion with special discount.

This is what happens when advertising gets genuinely creative with its own problems. Finally.”” — Tom Eslinger

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UNLSHD (Unleashed), the new-form full-service creative marketing agency has announced that it will become the first agency ONLY to accept cryptocurrency when offering services through its platform.

The policy starts immediately at the all-new agency created by advertising and communications veterans Tom Eslinger and Glen Cameron, and they’re offering a 25% saving on their Token to any new client paying in crypto.

Former Saatchi Global Digital Creative Director Tom is upbeat about the new agency:

“Blockchain is having a huge impact on business, and there are very few quality creative agencies that ‘get it’. And none that accept Crypto. We’re the first."

UNLSHD accepts up to 120 cryptocurrencies as payment for services, in any combination.

In exchange new clients will be given the UNLSHD alt/stable-coin KIBL.

KIBL is the pay-first to pay-less Token currently offering high quality disruption and delivery in the marketing space.

The move is designed to help and inspire startups, crypto-users and innovators across the digital spectrum to build radical new businesses with world-leading branding, strategy, and communication services. Things which many startups think they can’t afford.

UNLSHD’s co-founder Glen Cameron explains: “We’re giving top-tier marketing services to the tech entrepreneurs, companies and talents of the future. Teams who worked for Lenovo, Sony, Google, T-Mobile, HP, P&G, adidas, Burton Snowboards, Levi’s, Toyota and General Mills can now be hired by startups or smaller businesses.”

Tom continues: “You either believe that crypto is an evolution that will result in new forms of trading and tracking value, or you don’t. If you don’t, you can stay with the ‘faster horses’ crowd. There are plenty of agencies you can pay to keep their charges & costs a secret. But with UNLSHD you get total transparency & control”.

For the final two months of their Initial Offer, UNLSHD will reward all new customers with a 25% discount on KIBL through April.

For more on the UNLSHD platform go to www.meetunlshd.com

For more on the KIBL and accepted cryptos go to www.meetunlshd.com/ivo

About Tom Eslinger: Tom is the ex-head of Digital for Saatchi & Saatchi global. Executive Creative Director with 20+ years of global experience leading teams and creating internationally awarded creative ideas that work hard for brands. Content creator, strategist, digital and mobile innovator, entrepreneur, educator and author. One of the most awarded creative directors in the world from Cannes Lions, Tom’s design and typographical work is part of the permanent design collections of Museum of Modern Art (NYC) and the Smithsonian Institute (Washington DC). Tom’s clients have included Toyota, General Mills, Lexus, Guinness, T-Mobile, Proctor & Gamble, Sands Casinos and Resorts, Burton Snowboards, Levi’s, Bank of America and fashion designer Tamara Mellon.



About Glen Cameron: Glen has worked closely on communication, strategy and business development with the very top leaders in their fields around the globe for the last 18 years. A trained NLP Master and Ericksonian Hypnosis Practitioner, some of his clients have included the former long-time Saatchi & Saatchi CEO Kevin Roberts, renowned football manager Carlo Ancelotti, and the celebrated designer and architect Michele de Lucchi. He has worked as a spokesperson and media liaison with the Indian Olympic Committee and teams at the Asian and Commonwealth Games, he’s also worked on television, radio, (ghost)written and edited speeches, articles and ad-copy in markets around the world, led crisis communications teams, and currently serves on the board of several innovative new enterprises.

UNLSHD operates from New York, USA; Tallinn, Estonia; London, UK and with contributors and supporters around the world.

