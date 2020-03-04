Global Data Center Construction Market to Generate Revenues of over $45 billion by 2025 | Arizton

Data Center Construction Market Summary 2025

The data center construction market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2019–2025.

In terms of area, North America dominates the market, followed by Asia and Europe and the region is likely to dominate during the forecast period.” — Harry, Sr Consultant

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizton's research report on the global data center construction market cover sizing and forecast, share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The study includes insights on the segmentation by Facility Type (small, medium-sized, and hyperscale) Electrical Infrastructure (uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, generators, rack power distribution units (PDU), transfer switches & switchgears, and other), Mechanical Infrastructure (cooling systems, racks, and Other mechanical infrastructure), Cooling Systems (CRAC & CRAH units, chiller units, cooling towers, dry coolers & condensers, and other cooling units), General Construction (building development, installation and commissioning services, building designs, physical security, data center infrastructure management (DCIM) & building management systems (BMS)), Tier Standards (Tier I and II, Tier III, and Tier IV), and Geography (North America, Western Europe, APAC, Nordic, Central & Eastern Europe, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The data center construction market is currently at the forefront of several innovations, which aim to enhance operational efficiencies, reduce power consumption, and decrease carbon emissions in facilities. The adoption of energy-efficient infrastructure and monitoring solutions has increased considerably in the market. Facilities with high-power consumption are being consolidated, and service providers are shifting toward efficient colocation facilities and cloud platforms. The data center construction market is witnessing an increase in mergers and acquisitions, which are increasing market reach and product expansion.

The following factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the data center construction market during the forecast period:

Cloud Adoption Fuels Data Center Market

Increasing Demand for Big Data & IoT Investments

Availability of Power Resources & Tax Incentives

Procurement of Renewable Energy

Emergence of Nickle-Zinc & Lithium-ion Batteries in Data Centers

Request for a Sample Here.

Global Data Center Construction Market -Key Highlights

1. 380+ new data center and expansion projects by colocation providers were identified worldwide during 2019.

2. APAC data center market witnessed investments in over 110+ data center projects in 2019.

3. Over 200 million square feet of cumulative data center space will be added worldwide between 2019-2025.

4. 120+ data center projects were being developed across the globe with power capacity of 6-14 MW during 2019.

5. New data center operators namely, EdgeCore, Space DC, Echelon Data Center, Chayora, PointOne, GIGA Data Center, Yotta Infrastructure Solutions, Adani Group, and Archer Data Center are ramping up their investments in hyperscale projects.

6. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are posting a YOY growth of 10% for direct-to-chip cooling and immersion cooling techniques.



Key Vendor Analysis

The electrical data center infrastructure market has become highly competitive owing to the increased interest shown by operators in procuring energy-efficient infrastructure solutions. ABB, Eaton, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv are the leading players in power infrastructure. The data center cooling market comprises both global and local providers. Several cooling infrastructure providers are offering specific products or a complete range of infrastructure solutions for the facilities. Over the past few years, the growing consumption of electricity by data center cooling units has led to multiple innovations. Vendors are focusing on following sustainability practices in the facilities. Construction and design are critical for operators to adhere to standards regulatory standards.

Prominent Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Eaton

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Caterpillar

Cummins

Prominent Data Center Contractors

AECOM

Bouygues

DPR Construction

Holder Construction

Jacobs Engineering

Mercury Engineering

M+W Group

Prominent Data Center Investors

Apple

AWS (Amazon Web Services)

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

Equinix

Facebook

GDS Holdings

Google

Interxion

Microsoft

NTT Communications

Other Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers – Airedale Air Conditioning, Alfa Laval, Altima Technologies (NetZoom), Asetek, Bosch Security Systems (Robert Bosch), Condair Group, Delta Group, Euro-Diesel (KINOLT), Green Revolution Cooling (GRC), Hitech Power Protection, Huawei, KOHLER (SDMO), Legrand, Nlyte Software, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, MTU On Site Energy (Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG), Socomec, Trane (INGERSOLL RAND), and ZincFive

Other Prominent Construction Contractors – Arup Group, Cap Ingelec, Corgan, CSF Group, Faithful+Gould, Fluor Corporation, Fortis Construction, Gensler, Gilbane Building, HDR Architecture, ISG, Jones Engineering, Kirby Group Engineering, KKR Investment Group (Aceco TI S.A.), Larsen & Turbo (L&T), Linesight, Mace Group, Morrison Hershfield, Mortenson Construction, Red-Engineering, Structure Tone, Syska Hennessy Group, and Winthrop

Other Prominent Data Center Investors – Cologix (Colo-D), Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS), Compass Data Centers (Root Data Center), COPT Data Center Solutions (COPT DCS), CoreSite Realty, Global Switch, Keppel DC, Quality Technology Services (QTS Realty Trust), ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), and Vantage Data Center

Looking for more information? Order a report.



The report considers the present scenario of the data center construction market during the forecast period and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2020−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report includes analysis of the market by:

Market Segmentation by Facility Type

Small Data Centers

Medium-sized Data Centers

Hyperscale Data Centers

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

Rack PDU

Other Electrical Infrastructures

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Dry Coolers, & Condensers,

Other Cooling Units

Racks

Others Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by General Infrastructure

Building Development

Installation and Commissioning Services

Building Designs

Physical Security

DCIM & BMS

Market Segmentation by Tier Standards

Tier I &II

Tier III

Tier IV

Market Segmentation by Geography

Western Europe

UK

Germany

France

Netherlands

Ireland

Other Western European Countries

Central and Eastern Europe

Russia & Czech Republic

Poland & Austria

Other Central & Eastern Countries

APAC

China and Hong Kong

Australia and New Zealand

India

Japan

Rest of APAC

Southeast Asia

Malaysia

Singapore

Thailand

Indonesia

Other Southeastern Countries

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Other Latin American Countries

Middle East

GCC

Other Middle Eastern Countries

Africa

South Africa

Morocco

Other African Countries

Nordic

Denmark

Finland & Iceland

Norway

Sweden



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.