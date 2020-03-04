Issued by Arizton Advisory and Intelligence

Global Data Center Construction Market to Generate Revenues of over $45 billion by 2025 | Arizton

The data center construction market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2019–2025.

In terms of area, North America dominates the market, followed by Asia and Europe and the region is likely to dominate during the forecast period.”
— Harry, Sr Consultant

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizton's research report on the global data center construction market cover sizing and forecast, share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The study includes insights on the segmentation by Facility Type (small, medium-sized, and hyperscale) Electrical Infrastructure (uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, generators, rack power distribution units (PDU), transfer switches & switchgears, and other), Mechanical Infrastructure (cooling systems, racks, and Other mechanical infrastructure), Cooling Systems (CRAC & CRAH units, chiller units, cooling towers, dry coolers & condensers, and other cooling units), General Construction (building development, installation and commissioning services, building designs, physical security, data center infrastructure management (DCIM) & building management systems (BMS)), Tier Standards (Tier I and II, Tier III, and Tier IV), and Geography (North America, Western Europe, APAC, Nordic, Central & Eastern Europe, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The data center construction market is currently at the forefront of several innovations, which aim to enhance operational efficiencies, reduce power consumption, and decrease carbon emissions in facilities. The adoption of energy-efficient infrastructure and monitoring solutions has increased considerably in the market. Facilities with high-power consumption are being consolidated, and service providers are shifting toward efficient colocation facilities and cloud platforms. The data center construction market is witnessing an increase in mergers and acquisitions, which are increasing market reach and product expansion.

The following factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the data center construction market during the forecast period:

Cloud Adoption Fuels Data Center Market
Increasing Demand for Big Data & IoT Investments
Availability of Power Resources & Tax Incentives
Procurement of Renewable Energy
Emergence of Nickle-Zinc & Lithium-ion Batteries in Data Centers

Global Data Center Construction Market -Key Highlights

1. 380+ new data center and expansion projects by colocation providers were identified worldwide during 2019.
2. APAC data center market witnessed investments in over 110+ data center projects in 2019.
3. Over 200 million square feet of cumulative data center space will be added worldwide between 2019-2025.
4. 120+ data center projects were being developed across the globe with power capacity of 6-14 MW during 2019.
5. New data center operators namely, EdgeCore, Space DC, Echelon Data Center, Chayora, PointOne, GIGA Data Center, Yotta Infrastructure Solutions, Adani Group, and Archer Data Center are ramping up their investments in hyperscale projects.
6. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are posting a YOY growth of 10% for direct-to-chip cooling and immersion cooling techniques.


Key Vendor Analysis

The electrical data center infrastructure market has become highly competitive owing to the increased interest shown by operators in procuring energy-efficient infrastructure solutions. ABB, Eaton, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv are the leading players in power infrastructure. The data center cooling market comprises both global and local providers. Several cooling infrastructure providers are offering specific products or a complete range of infrastructure solutions for the facilities. Over the past few years, the growing consumption of electricity by data center cooling units has led to multiple innovations. Vendors are focusing on following sustainability practices in the facilities. Construction and design are critical for operators to adhere to standards regulatory standards.

Prominent Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB
Eaton
Rittal
Schneider Electric
STULZ
Vertiv
Caterpillar
Cummins

Prominent Data Center Contractors

AECOM
Bouygues
DPR Construction
Holder Construction
Jacobs Engineering
Mercury Engineering
M+W Group

Prominent Data Center Investors

Apple
AWS (Amazon Web Services)
CyrusOne
Digital Realty
Equinix
Facebook
GDS Holdings
Google
Interxion
Microsoft
NTT Communications

Other Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers – Airedale Air Conditioning, Alfa Laval, Altima Technologies (NetZoom), Asetek, Bosch Security Systems (Robert Bosch), Condair Group, Delta Group, Euro-Diesel (KINOLT), Green Revolution Cooling (GRC), Hitech Power Protection, Huawei, KOHLER (SDMO), Legrand, Nlyte Software, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, MTU On Site Energy (Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG), Socomec, Trane (INGERSOLL RAND), and ZincFive

Other Prominent Construction Contractors – Arup Group, Cap Ingelec, Corgan, CSF Group, Faithful+Gould, Fluor Corporation, Fortis Construction, Gensler, Gilbane Building, HDR Architecture, ISG, Jones Engineering, Kirby Group Engineering, KKR Investment Group (Aceco TI S.A.), Larsen & Turbo (L&T), Linesight, Mace Group, Morrison Hershfield, Mortenson Construction, Red-Engineering, Structure Tone, Syska Hennessy Group, and Winthrop

Other Prominent Data Center Investors – Cologix (Colo-D), Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS), Compass Data Centers (Root Data Center), COPT Data Center Solutions (COPT DCS), CoreSite Realty, Global Switch, Keppel DC, Quality Technology Services (QTS Realty Trust), ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), and Vantage Data Center

The report considers the present scenario of the data center construction market during the forecast period and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2020−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report includes analysis of the market by:

Market Segmentation by Facility Type

Small Data Centers
Medium-sized Data Centers
Hyperscale Data Centers

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems
Generators
Transfer Switches and Switchgears
Rack PDU
Other Electrical Infrastructures

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems
CRAC & CRAH units
Chiller Units
Cooling Towers, Dry Coolers, & Condensers,
Other Cooling Units
Racks
Others Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by General Infrastructure

Building Development
Installation and Commissioning Services
Building Designs
Physical Security
DCIM & BMS

Market Segmentation by Tier Standards

Tier I &II
Tier III
Tier IV

Market Segmentation by Geography

Western Europe
UK
Germany
France
Netherlands
Ireland
Other Western European Countries
Central and Eastern Europe
Russia & Czech Republic
Poland & Austria
Other Central & Eastern Countries
APAC
China and Hong Kong
Australia and New Zealand
India
Japan
Rest of APAC
Southeast Asia
Malaysia
Singapore
Thailand
Indonesia
Other Southeastern Countries
North America
US
Canada
Latin America
Brazil
Other Latin American Countries
Middle East
GCC
Other Middle Eastern Countries
Africa
South Africa
Morocco
Other African Countries
Nordic
Denmark
Finland & Iceland
Norway
Sweden

Jessica
Arizton Advisory & Intelligence
+1 312-235-2040
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence

Arizton – Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services. Arizton has gained a paramount standpoint in the market research arena as it offers top of the line solutions to clients to assess market landscape and to finalize foolproof business strategies. We are committed to provide inclusive market research reports and consulting services to clients from diversified industries including –Consumer Goods & Retail Technology, Automotive and Mobility, Smart Tech, Healthcare and Lifesciences, Industrial Machinery, Chemicals and Materials, IT and Media, Logistics and Packaging Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

