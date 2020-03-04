Global Data Center Construction Market to Generate Revenues of over $45 billion by 2025 | Arizton
Data Center Construction Market Summary 2025
The data center construction market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2019–2025.
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizton's research report on the global data center construction market cover sizing and forecast, share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The study includes insights on the segmentation by Facility Type (small, medium-sized, and hyperscale) Electrical Infrastructure (uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, generators, rack power distribution units (PDU), transfer switches & switchgears, and other), Mechanical Infrastructure (cooling systems, racks, and Other mechanical infrastructure), Cooling Systems (CRAC & CRAH units, chiller units, cooling towers, dry coolers & condensers, and other cooling units), General Construction (building development, installation and commissioning services, building designs, physical security, data center infrastructure management (DCIM) & building management systems (BMS)), Tier Standards (Tier I and II, Tier III, and Tier IV), and Geography (North America, Western Europe, APAC, Nordic, Central & Eastern Europe, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).
The data center construction market is currently at the forefront of several innovations, which aim to enhance operational efficiencies, reduce power consumption, and decrease carbon emissions in facilities. The adoption of energy-efficient infrastructure and monitoring solutions has increased considerably in the market. Facilities with high-power consumption are being consolidated, and service providers are shifting toward efficient colocation facilities and cloud platforms. The data center construction market is witnessing an increase in mergers and acquisitions, which are increasing market reach and product expansion.
The following factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the data center construction market during the forecast period:
Cloud Adoption Fuels Data Center Market
Increasing Demand for Big Data & IoT Investments
Availability of Power Resources & Tax Incentives
Procurement of Renewable Energy
Emergence of Nickle-Zinc & Lithium-ion Batteries in Data Centers
Global Data Center Construction Market -Key Highlights
1. 380+ new data center and expansion projects by colocation providers were identified worldwide during 2019.
2. APAC data center market witnessed investments in over 110+ data center projects in 2019.
3. Over 200 million square feet of cumulative data center space will be added worldwide between 2019-2025.
4. 120+ data center projects were being developed across the globe with power capacity of 6-14 MW during 2019.
5. New data center operators namely, EdgeCore, Space DC, Echelon Data Center, Chayora, PointOne, GIGA Data Center, Yotta Infrastructure Solutions, Adani Group, and Archer Data Center are ramping up their investments in hyperscale projects.
6. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are posting a YOY growth of 10% for direct-to-chip cooling and immersion cooling techniques.
Key Vendor Analysis
The electrical data center infrastructure market has become highly competitive owing to the increased interest shown by operators in procuring energy-efficient infrastructure solutions. ABB, Eaton, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv are the leading players in power infrastructure. The data center cooling market comprises both global and local providers. Several cooling infrastructure providers are offering specific products or a complete range of infrastructure solutions for the facilities. Over the past few years, the growing consumption of electricity by data center cooling units has led to multiple innovations. Vendors are focusing on following sustainability practices in the facilities. Construction and design are critical for operators to adhere to standards regulatory standards.
Prominent Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers
ABB
Eaton
Rittal
Schneider Electric
STULZ
Vertiv
Caterpillar
Cummins
Prominent Data Center Contractors
AECOM
Bouygues
DPR Construction
Holder Construction
Jacobs Engineering
Mercury Engineering
M+W Group
Prominent Data Center Investors
Apple
AWS (Amazon Web Services)
CyrusOne
Digital Realty
Equinix
Facebook
GDS Holdings
Google
Interxion
Microsoft
NTT Communications
Other Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers – Airedale Air Conditioning, Alfa Laval, Altima Technologies (NetZoom), Asetek, Bosch Security Systems (Robert Bosch), Condair Group, Delta Group, Euro-Diesel (KINOLT), Green Revolution Cooling (GRC), Hitech Power Protection, Huawei, KOHLER (SDMO), Legrand, Nlyte Software, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, MTU On Site Energy (Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG), Socomec, Trane (INGERSOLL RAND), and ZincFive
Other Prominent Construction Contractors – Arup Group, Cap Ingelec, Corgan, CSF Group, Faithful+Gould, Fluor Corporation, Fortis Construction, Gensler, Gilbane Building, HDR Architecture, ISG, Jones Engineering, Kirby Group Engineering, KKR Investment Group (Aceco TI S.A.), Larsen & Turbo (L&T), Linesight, Mace Group, Morrison Hershfield, Mortenson Construction, Red-Engineering, Structure Tone, Syska Hennessy Group, and Winthrop
Other Prominent Data Center Investors – Cologix (Colo-D), Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS), Compass Data Centers (Root Data Center), COPT Data Center Solutions (COPT DCS), CoreSite Realty, Global Switch, Keppel DC, Quality Technology Services (QTS Realty Trust), ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), and Vantage Data Center
The report considers the present scenario of the data center construction market during the forecast period and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2020−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report includes analysis of the market by:
Market Segmentation by Facility Type
Small Data Centers
Medium-sized Data Centers
Hyperscale Data Centers
Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
UPS Systems
Generators
Transfer Switches and Switchgears
Rack PDU
Other Electrical Infrastructures
Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
CRAC & CRAH units
Chiller Units
Cooling Towers, Dry Coolers, & Condensers,
Other Cooling Units
Racks
Others Mechanical Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by General Infrastructure
Building Development
Installation and Commissioning Services
Building Designs
Physical Security
DCIM & BMS
Market Segmentation by Tier Standards
Tier I &II
Tier III
Tier IV
Market Segmentation by Geography
Western Europe
UK
Germany
France
Netherlands
Ireland
Other Western European Countries
Central and Eastern Europe
Russia & Czech Republic
Poland & Austria
Other Central & Eastern Countries
APAC
China and Hong Kong
Australia and New Zealand
India
Japan
Rest of APAC
Southeast Asia
Malaysia
Singapore
Thailand
Indonesia
Other Southeastern Countries
North America
US
Canada
Latin America
Brazil
Other Latin American Countries
Middle East
GCC
Other Middle Eastern Countries
Africa
South Africa
Morocco
Other African Countries
Nordic
Denmark
Finland & Iceland
Norway
Sweden
Jessica
Arizton Advisory & Intelligence
+1 312-235-2040
