Veriglif adds i360 and Powr of You to its Data Supply Chain Network

Joining 20 other partners, these new relationships give the network access to 270M U.S. adults and bring additional features, all before product launch

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veriglif , the world’s first personal data supply chain network, continues with its launch ramp-up by announcing the addition of i360 and Powr of You to its growing network. i360 will integrate its database of 270M U.S. adults with Veriglif, providing leading identity validation and access to hundreds of additional data points to enrich and augment all individual-level data transactions across the network. Powr of You will provide data inventory taxonomy and marketplace functionality on the PY Insights platform, that makes Veriglif work for everyone.Matthew Strauss, Analytics & Research Manager at i360, said, “We are thrilled to be the ‘foundational source of identity truth’ for Veriglif, which now—through our partnership—has a path to addressing every American adult through the Veriglif network. This unlocks massive amounts of value for every player in the personal data economy. The potential is immense for all involved and we are very excited to cement this exclusive relationship with Veriglif.”Powr of You technology will integrate with Veriglif’s platform and fully unlock the solution’s transactional engine on the PY Insights platform. Keshav Malani, Co-founder & CEO of Powr of You said, “Veriglif's holistic approach to the data ecosystem is a big step forward as we embrace privacy and the value of personal data in the market research industry. We're very excited to be working with Veriglif to provide the industry with a portal to the wealth of data across partners.”These two new partners join the 20 other companies that are already part of the Veriglif network, all prior to launch. The Veriglif solution, which is slated to launch in March, expects to easily meet goals for number of consumer records in the network and transaction volume with these partnerships in place.James Wilson, CEO of Veriglif said, “The finalization of the i360 and Powr of You integrations means we will launch the MVP product within our original goal of Q1. Currently, we are conducting pilots with several companies, including major players on both the data buyer and data collector sides of the value chain. We’re looking forward to making some more announcements soon including some of these additional partnerships.”Veriglif was founded in 2018 by a world-class team of data analytics and insights professionals to create a new model for how personal data is permissioned and accessed. The company’s novel “network of networks” approach, using a technology stack that includes the Hyperledger framework and advanced AI, supports rather than competes with the existing ecosystem of data buyers, data providers and consumers. It provides the supply chain management and transactional processing network to allow all to unlock liquid value in personal data. Veriglif is vital middle-ware that drives more value, higher quality, and increased efficiency across the ecosystem. The company’s solution goes into full-scale roll-out this month.



