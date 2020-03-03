Distinguished Publicist Yvette Noel-Schure Joins Caribbean-Founded TEMPO Networks

Yvette Noel-Schure

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate ReleaseDistinguished Publicist Yvette Noel-Schure Joins Caribbean-Founded TEMPO Networks , the Caribbean’s premier Lifestyle, Media & Entertainment CompanyAs Executive Producer, Content, Noel-Schure will assist in the production of programming aimed at spotlighting the extraordinary contributions of Caribbean talent worldwide.Music publicist Yvette Noel-Schure, who counts Beyoncé, Chloe x Halle and Buju Banton as clients, has joined TEMPO Networks, the network known for its celebratory and critical programming on all things Caribbean.Noel-Schure, a native of Grenada, maintains her roles as a communication strategist for her own company, Schure Media Group , and as head of media for Parkwood Entertainment, the company founded by global entertainer Beyoncé in 2008.“It is an honor and a dream realized to add Yvette to our TEMPO family,” said Frederick A. Morton, Jr., Founder, Chairman & CEO of TEMPO Networks. “She joins us as an Executive Producer of our series, Caribbean Dream, where she was featured in our first episode. Yvette brought her joy and honesty to the series and I knew she would be the right person to help us expand our mission to tell compelling stories of Caribbean immigrants living their dream.“In her role, Noel-Schure will work closely with Morton, Jr. in finding executives, entertainers, athletes and creatives to highlight their journey from islands to boardrooms and from shores to the peak of success.“I have known Frederick for quite some time,” Noel-Schure offers. “I have admired his craft and his passion in telling Caribbean stories that resonate globally. I am excited to contribute in the smallest way to a vision that is strong and a lens that TEMPO uniquely magnifies.”The Caribbean Dream series, available through the TEMPO App, as well as on its 24/7 linear network, currently features Noel-Schure, Moana Luu, a native of Martinique and the Chief Content and Creative Officer at Essence Magazine, and Neal Farinah of Trinidad and Tobago, the owner of Neal Farinah Salon. Farinah is a hair genius who counts Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Mary J. Blige and Kelly Rowland among his clientele.About TEMPO NetworksTEMPO Networks is a leading media, entertainment and production Company, capturing Caribbean life & culture worldwide. With its flagship 24/7 linear TV station broadcasting throughout the Caribbean and the USA on cable to over 5M viewers, TEMPO produces popular Caribbean life-style content, featuring travel, tourism, music, cuisine, pop-culture and diasporalife. TEMPO is currently developing its streaming platform, currently available on Apple, Android, Amazon Fire, etc. with an exciting and ground-breaking slate of original and 2 exclusively curated programming and content for the very significant and varied worldwide demographic who love and enjoy all things Caribbean.About Yvette Noel-SchureYvette Noel-Schure began her career as a publicist at Columbia Records/Sony Music in 1993. Her first client was Mariah Carey. She crafted successful press campaigns for a host of artists including Destiny’s Child, John Legend, Maxwell, Diana King, Wyclef Jean, Jessica Simpson and Beyoncé. She co-founded the PR and events company, Schure Media Group with her husband David Schure in 2010, with Beyoncé as the first client. SMG now handles press for Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, Tina Knowles Lawson, Chloe x Halle, Buju Banton and others. Noel-Schure holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from The City College of New York and an honorary doctorate from St. Peter’s University in Jersey City, New Jersey. In 2019 she received the first Masters in Global Entertainment from Berklee School of Music in Valencia, Spain, where she serves as a visiting lecturer every spring. She has been named a tourism ambassador by the Grenada Tourism Authority.For more information on TEMPO Networks log on here:@temponetworksPhilip Brionespbriones@temponetworks.comFor more information on Yvette Noel-Schure contact:David Schureds@schuremediagroup.com



