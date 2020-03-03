Stonehill Recognized as a Top 10 Organizational Development Consulting Firm

Stonehill announced today that it has been selected as a Top 10 Organizational Development Consulting Firm by HR Tech Outlook Magazine.

The recognition proves that our mindset of combining Design Thinking and Business Intelligence is disruptive and needed in the human resources marketplace.” — Doug Pace, President and CEO of Stonehill

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill announced today that it has been selected as a Top 10 Organizational Development Consulting Firm by HR Tech Outlook Magazine. The rankings will be published in the March 6, 2020 edition of the magazine and will highlight multiple human resource consulting firms with offices in Atlanta, Dallas, Boston, Washington DC, San Francisco, and Denver.

The 2020 HR Tech Outlook Magazine Top 10 Organizational Development Consulting Firms were selected by a panel of judges that included CEOs, CIOs, CHROs, and Venture Capitalists. The panel evaluated hundreds of consulting firms and selected the top 10 based on their ability to consistently prove their mettle in the field of organizational development.

Stonehill was highlighted in the magazine for its use of design thinking for solving complexed organizational issues. Design thinking is a strategy framework that leverages empathy to create human centric solutions which are implemented in an agile environment. HR Tech Outlook illustrated this approach by outlining one of Stonehill past engagements. A large organization was facing several issues including decreasing revenues, low customer satisfaction, and negative employee engagement. Stonehill leveraged the design thinking framework and created a team of team’s organizational model that changed the company’s position.

“Stonehill is passionate about maximizing the potential of people by leveraging process, technology, and data” said Doug Pace, President and CEO of Stonehill. “The recognition proves that our mindset of combining Design Thinking and Business Intelligence is disruptive and needed in the human resources marketplace.”

About Stonehill

Stonehill is a strategy and innovation consultancy. As recognized experts in Design Thinking, Business Intelligence, and organizational development, Stonehill helps companies to identify opportunities, create change, and accelerate growth. Stonehill’s teams consist of an innovative blend of creative, strategy, technology, and change management experts, giving us the ability to unite the functional silos of business in the common objective of creating differentiated customer experiences. Stonehill has been recognized by the US Chamber of Commerce as the Emerging Business of the Year, Great Agencies as one of the Top Business Intelligence Consultants in the United States, and CIO Review Magazine as one of the 20 Most Promising Performance Management Providers.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.