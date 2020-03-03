Helion Technologies Expands Dallas Operations, Moves into New Facility

Helion Technologies

The Dallas location allows us to better service our west coast customers with expanded technical support hours and a faster on-site response team” — Erik Nachbahr, CISSP

TIMONIUM, MD, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helion Technologies, a leading Information Technology (IT) Managed Services Provider, is expanding its Dallas operations and moving into a newly renovated facility in Garland, TX. The expansion is part of Helion’s long-term, strategic plan to better support its customer base of retail automotive and heavy-duty trucking dealerships nationwide.“Due to the unprecedented growth we’ve experienced in the past few years, we’ve decided to invest in a new facility,” said Erik Nachbahr, CISSP and founder and president of Helion. "The Dallas location allows us to better service our west coast customers with expanded technical support hours and a faster on-site response team.”Helion provides end-to-end IT services to more than 28,000 end users at 700 automotive and heavy-duty trucking dealerships. The company’s headquarters is based in Timonium, MD.In Dallas, Helion currently employs a staff of 35 technicians in a 3,000-square-foot office. The new Helion-owned facility is 22,000 square feet with two floors and can accommodate up to 150 staff members.In recent months the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex has gained national attention due to its thriving tech industry, and is home to 43 percent of the state’s high-tech workers. When combined with factors like a growing population, low cost of living and affordable housing, the area offers a hub of talent from which Helion can hire and train.“The Dallas-Fort Worth area offers many opportunities for high-tech workers, so we are committed to offering competitive pay, excellent benefits packages, career advancement opportunities and a fun working environment in order to attract and retain talent,” said Lucas Johnson, Helion’s VP of Human Resources.Helion is actively hiring Dallas-based employees for its service desk operations, including desktop technicians and system administrators. Additionally, Helion is expanding its project management team with plans to add project managers, engineers and architects.To learn more about Helion’s culture and apply for open positions, visit: http://www.helion.jobs/ For more information about Helion, visit https://heliontechnologies.com/ About Helion TechnologiesHelion Technologies is the largest managed IT services provider focusing specifically on the needs of automotive and heavy truck dealers. Helion's solutions ensure faster networks, secure data protection, increased employee productivity and better compliance. Helion has specialized in IT for more than 20 years and works with 700+ auto dealers nationwide. Dealers can request an assessment of their IT needs at www.heliontechnologies.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.