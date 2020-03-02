Gazprom Neft cuts energy costs throughout its refineries

Gazprom Neft’s directly-owned refineries — the Moscow and Omsk Refineries — have shown significant reductions in electricity, heat and fuel consumption as at end-2019 — the economic upsides of various energy-efficiency initiatives resulting in savings of half a billion rubles. Reducing energy consumption is a major area of focus in Gazprom Neft’s refinery development programme.

The Gazprom Neft Moscow and Omsk refineries implemented a total 50 energy-saving projects in 2019. A pilot solar power plant was commissioned at the Omsk Refinery, the first such renewable-energy facility in the Region. All of the refinery’s administrative facilities are now connected to this new power plant, and work continues on developing this potential. Steam-production facilities were modernised at the Moscow Refinery, and the operation of steam generators further optimised. Both plants are continuing the implementation of modern digital energy management systems.

“Cutting energy costs can also reduce the environmental impacts of production. Consistently improving the energy efficiency of our refining assets is a key objective under the Gazprom Neft refinery development programme. The company assesses all projects in terms of their impact on assets’ overall energy efficiency when building new facilities, modernising existing facilities and communications networks, and introducing modern management and control systems.” Anatoly Cherner Deputy CEO for Logistics, Processing and Sales, Gazprom Neft