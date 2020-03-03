Farm Management Software Market Type, Application, Specification, Consumption, Trend, Technology and Forecast to 2023

Farm Management Software Market..

Overview

The Farm Management Software market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 14.4%. Precision Farming, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 15.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1 Billion by the year 2023, Precision Farming will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$57.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$70.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Precision Farming will reach a market size of US$84 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$258.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Farm Management Software in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Farm Management Software market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer;

The Top Players Including

Deere & Company

Trimble

AgJunction

Raven Industries

AG Leader Technology

SST Development Group

DICKEY-john

Topcon Positioning Systems

The Climate Corporation

Iteris

DeLaval

BouMatic

Conservis

FARMERS EDGE

GEA Group

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Fish Farming

Smart Greenhouse Farming



On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Farm Management Software for each application, including

Web Based

Cloud Based

Table of Contents

Global Farm Management Software Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

1 Report Overview

2 Product Type Market

3 Product Application Market

4 Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

5 Market Performance for Manufacturers

6 Regions Market Performance for Manufacturers

7 World Market Performance Point

8 Development Trend for Regions and Countries (Sales Point)

9 Upstream Source, Technology and Cost

10 Channel Analysis

11 Consumer Analysis

12 Market Forecast 2019-2024

Continued………...............

