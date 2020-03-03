International Photographer Artem Shestakov joins Tranter-Sinni Gallery Roster.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNISTED STATES, March 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Photographer Artem Shestakov joins Tranter-Sinni Gallery Roster. Can see his work March 7th and 8th at the Festival on the Mile in Coral Gabels.Established in 2009, with its first gallery platform in Toronto, ON Canada, Tranter-Sinni Gallery is a secondary market gallery specializing in work by Modern, pre and post-war, contemporary European and American artists. Located in one of South Florida's most diverse art community of Coral Gables.The gallery provides an intimate space for exhibitions of art and sculpture, with a strong reputation for installation and perfromance art focused exhibitions . Serving an international clientele, we aim to work closely with private collections, estates, foundations and other institutions to promote the highest quality, most significant and valuable art for our collectors.Tranter-Sinni Gallery team offers expert advice and personalized consulting services in guiding clients step by step through the delicate process of building a noteworthy art collection. The gallery presents ten artists solo exhibitions per year, and it proudly promotes its roster at major International Art Fairs.Artem Shestakov is a 27 year old Ukrainian-born now living in Miami self-taught international photographer . His world travels have helped develop his deep passion for landscapes and the wilderness. With his favourite subject to date being mountains, desserts and thereability to capture pure, natural beauty. Artem’s photographic journey began in 2013 when his need for adventure became his driving force and life’s quest to capture the moods and character of the world’s most amazing places. As one of the most influential international photographers on the internet with an audience reaching over a million people from all over the world, Artem has helped create & continues to support and run various social influencer marketing campaigns for some of the biggest companies and destinations in the world, including Tunis Tourism Board, TurkishAirline, Aeroflot, Sixt Mongolia, Renaissance , Ferrari , Land Rover , TUI, The Ritz-Carlton , Radisson Blu, Melia hotel, Hilton and W hotel to name a few.Artem’s photographs include some of the world’s most beautiful, scenic and off limits locations to include Brazil where Artem travelled to more than 10 different states. Mongolia, where he drove more than ten thousand kilometers in one month to search and discover some of the most gorgeous locations. Artem travelled in Asia for just over 2 years, visiting Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Pakistan and Iran. Artem has been to Ukraine, Russia, Belarus, Poland, Slovakia, Finland, Germany, Italy,Netherlands, Iceland, Turkey, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, China, Morocco, Tunis, Brazil , Panama , Mexico , Mongolia , Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan and the United States.Artem Shestakov is now represented exclusively by Tranter-Sinni Gallery in Miami, FL and looks forward to bringing his years of photographic work to the art market.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.