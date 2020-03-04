RBC Future Launch and Riipen Partnership Update

RBC Future Launch and Riipen are looking to expand the partnership. Interested participants can sign up to receive information when our future phase opens.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In October 2019, RBC Future Launch partnered with Riipen (North America’s leading platform for project-based experiential learning), to award 33 charity and non-profit organizations and 14 post-secondary institutions access to the Riipen platform.

The partnership has resulted in nearly 1,500 student experiences since its inception and is on track to deliver over 4,000 by the end of the pilot. “The early feedback from academic partners, students, and charities has been phenomenal. We always knew that building ecosystems was the best way to ensure that we could scale work-integrated experiences to all students across Canada. With RBC’s support, we are looking forward to launching Phase II and supporting even more students to gain access to meaningful quality experiences on our platform,” says Dana Stephenson, Riipen Founder and CEO.

Scott Veenvilet, Research and Innovation Coordinator and Professor for the School of Language and Liberal Studies at Fanshawe College, says, “Riipen has been a great asset that has aided in connecting me with groups that I had not previously had contact with. Riipen facilitated the sometimes difficult task of linking external organization needs to our program objectives and as a result, this year's Fanshawe Research and Evaluation students will have a positive impact on several real-world projects.”

The main focus of the RBC Future Launch and Riipen partnership has been on enabling student access to experiences that prepare them for the future of work. One Simon Fraser University student said this about their Riipen experience: “This experience opened my eyes to the actual work that goes on in the professional world and how different pieces and people have to come together to achieve a common goal. It also exposed me to the dynamics of a relationship with people that hold decision-making power in a company and how the chain of command works.”

RBC Future Launch and Riipen are now looking to help more post-secondary institutions to expand their work-integrated learning programs. Interested participants can sign up here to receive information when our future phase opens.

About Riipen: Riipen is enabling transformative opportunities for companies to collaborate with post-secondary students on real-time, real-world challenges that are embedded directly into coursework. To date, Riipen has enabled 40,000 students at 150+ post-secondary institutions to partake in 1.5 million hours of applied learning with 5,000 companies. Riipen’s mission is to help students of all backgrounds and geographies boost their skills, gain career clarity, network with potential employers, and find jobs they love.

