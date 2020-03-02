THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, MARCH 3, 2020

“One Minutes” (15 per side) Suspensions (4 bills) H.Res. 387 – Condemning continued violence against civilians by armed groups in the Central African Republic and supporting efforts to achieve a lasting political solution to the conflict, as amended (Rep. Cicilline – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 4508 – Malala Yousafzai Scholarship Act, as amended (Rep. Jeffries – Foreign Affairs) S. 1678 – Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative (TAIPEI) Act of 2019, as amended (Sen. Gardner – Foreign Affairs) H.Res. 230 – Expressing the sense of the House of Representatives that the United States condemns all forms of violence against children globally and recognizes the harmful impacts of violence against children, as amended (Rep. McGovern – Foreign Affairs)



