Lantha Sensors Launches Most Cost-Effective Platform for Chemical Analysis and Isotopic Purity Determination

Platform is comprised of an advanced handheld data analysis reader and a full suite of test strips designed for highly accurate detection of target chemicals

AUSTIN, TX, USA, March 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lantha Sensors , the primary portable chemical analysis solutions provider, today announced the launch of their flagship products, the LanthaLUX data analysis reader and LanthaISO Application Suite. Combined, the platform enables unparalleled simplicity, speed and accuracy to provide the best possible solutions for the chemical detection and measurement process – period. The platform is available for demonstrations and preview at PITTCON booth #4614 at the McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois from March 3-5, 2020.The new LanthaLux is a highly portable, handheld data analysis reader with highly accurate, proprietary software that enables the most cost-effective and fast (within five minutes or less) on-the-fly analysis. Coupled with Lantha Sensors’ test strips, the LanthaLux device provides portability and ease of use for a broad range of chemical assays. LanthaLux performs accurate data analysis, eliminating any guesswork from analytical assessments and it increases accessibility to reliable testing methods. LanthaLux is literally a lab in your pocket.LANTHALUX APPLICATIONS:Lantha Sensors can replace the following technologies for specific chemical analysis needs:• Nuclear Magnetic Resonance• Mass Spectrometry• Infrared Spectroscopy• Karl Fischer Titration• X-ray Fluorescence“We combine a true passion for simplifying the complex, and we strive to be the leading portable chemical analysis company that merges unparalleled simplicity, speed and accuracy to provide the best possible solutions for chemical detection and measurement processes,” stated Rob Toker, Lantha Sensors’ chairman and chief executive officer. “Basically our system is a super simple and field-deployable solution that can be used by anyone in a lab, manufacturing or field setting, eliminating the need for highly trained staff.”If the LanthaLux is the brains of the Lantha platform, the LanthaISO Application Suite is the workhorse. The suite allows the user to achieve accurate and fast resolution of stable isotopes in small molecular precursors, intermediates and products. Our goal is to simplify chemical analyses that were considered to be challenging analytical assessments in the past.The LanthaISO Application Suite currently has the LanthaHD test strips available, with LanthaB, LanthaC, LanthaN, and LanthaF coming to market soon. The LanthaHD test strips are designed for accurate detection and quantification of H- vs. D- containing species, at a fraction of the cost of standard analytical techniques such as Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR). Lantha HD eliminates the high capital and operating costs associated with NMR, while being as accurate and reliable as NMR results – the attached graph demonstrates that proof point.(Graph 1: demonstrates that LanthaHD tests are as accurate and reliable as NMW tests)The new LanthaLux data analysis reader with software will be available for special PittCon discounts and pre-order discounts until general availability of the device starting May 2020. Pricing is based on number of units purchased and software modules needed by application.PRICING:• PittCon special discount order of $2000 per device with LanthaISO software module• Following PittCon, pre-order discount of $2,500 per device with LanthaISO software module• Regular pricing starting May 2020 will be between $3,000-$5,000 per device• The LanthaHD test strips will be available as low as $500.00 for a vial of 50.For more information on where to purchase Lantha Sensors solutions and service details, visit https://www.lanthasensors.com/ ###About Lantha SensorsLantha Sensors is an Austin, Texas-based portable chemical analysis solutions provider combining unparalleled simplicity, speed and accuracy to provide the best possible solutions for the chemical detection and measurement process. The company has offices in Austin and Manor for separate marketing and research operations.



