AMAZING ATHLETES RANKS AS TOP FRANCHISE IN ENTREPRENEURS 41ST ANNUAL FRANCHISE 500®

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- AMAZING ATHLETES, the nation’s premier youth multi-sport program, recently ranked in Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500, a highly competitive franchise ranking authority. Placement in the Franchise 500is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry.The key factors that go into the evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500in ranking order.Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the Franchise 500ranks Amazing Athletes as #466 for its outstanding performance in areas including franchise and financial growth and brand power. Additionally, amongst youth franchise programs Amazing Athletes ranked #11.“ We are extremely honored to be recognized by Franchise 500,” our dedicated franchisees have all worked hard to get here and we’ve set goals even higher for next year. We are determined to be the best multi-sport youth organization in the nation offering families great sports programs to benefit their children.” said John Erlandson, President at Amazing AthletesAbout Amazing Athletes:Amazing Athletes, founded in 2003, uses a multi-sport program to benefit children physically, mentally, socially, and emotionally. The program introduces the fundamentals of 10 different sports (soccer, hockey, volleyball, basketball, tennis, lacrosse, football, track and field, baseball, and golf) in a non-competitive environment. Children in Amazing Athletes routinely gain greater confidence, learn to combine fitness with fun, and develop 6 key motor skills: balancing, running, jumping, throwing, catching and kicking. For more information and to find out about franchise opportunities, currently covering 30 states and over 50,000 kids annually, visit http://www.amazingathletes.com



