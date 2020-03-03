Chapter 11 Advisor "Restructuring Advisory Group" Closes $3.35M Land Loan to Fund Ch-11 Reorganization Plan

Chapter 11 Expert Arranges $3.35M Ch-11 Land Loan to Pay Off Bank & Fund the A&E for the Rezone a 20 Acre Commercial Parcel to Multi Family & Single Family Uses

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Restructuring Advisory Group www.restructuringexperts.com a Chapter 11 Consultant, and expert in CMBS Loan Restructuring Chapter 11 Finance , Debtor in Possession Financing, Commercial Loan Modifications, and funding Chapter 11 Reorganization Plans, announced today that it arranged the $3.35M land loan that funded the reorganization plan for the owner/developer of a 19.76 acre, 117 unit residential subdivision in San Diego, CA.The $3.35M land loan paid off an existing $1.7M land loan and provided additional funding for the Architectural, Engineering, and Developer Overhead, that will allow the Developer to rezone an approximately 20 acre commercially zoned parcel to a 117 unit residential subdivision consisting of 57 multi-family units on 13.04 acres and 60 single family residential units on 6.72 acresRestructuring Advisory Group was retained by the Developer as the Chapter 11 expert to consult with the Developer on all Chapter 11 issues, review the Chapter 11 reorganization plan, make recommendations for amendments to the Chapter 11 reorganization plan, interface with bankruptcy counsel, and obtain Chapter 11 financing.When Restructuring Advisory Group came on-board, there was no pending loan and the likely outcome of the Chapter 11 was a sale of the property to pay off debts. Restructuring Advisory Group changed the course of the Chapter 11 by recommending the reorganization plan be amended to give the property owner sufficient time to obtain the zone change required for the development of 117 residential units and to pay the bank off through the $3.35M land loan.Contemporaneous with the plan being amended to reflect Restructuring Advisory Groups' recommendations, Restructuring Advisory Group arranged the $3.35M land loan that paid off the bank. The amended plan confirmed, the $3.35M loan funded, and the Developer saved his property.Over a 30-year period, Restructuring Advisory Group has established a nationwide network of banks and financial institutions with whom the Company underwrites loans for its Chapter 11 clients, thereby offering both private money and market rate financing for companies and commercial real estate owners who have emerged from or are emerging from Chapter 11.Over the same period, Restructuring Advisory Group has negotiated the discount, refinance, modification and restructure of nearly three quarters of a billion dollars in loans with major banks and financial institutions nationwide.The company has long standing relationships at the decision-making levels of major financial institutions and its’ trademark negotiating strategies are much more efficient, time-saving and cost effective than battling the banks with and through legions of lawyers.Restructuring Advisory Group offers free initial consultations and is an expert in writing Chapter 11 plans, and turn-around plans and in navigating and demystifying the complex legal and financial issues that confront businesses and real estate investors as they face the challenges of Chapter 11 and or the complexities of negotiating Forbearance Agreements.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.