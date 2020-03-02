Local IT Company Gives Business Leaders The Number One Reason Why They Might Fall Victim To A Cyber Attack

Local Technology professional at Mindcore shares how your company’s data is far too important to not take seriously.

Like most companies, we help with cybersecurity, this company wasn’t getting the best guidance. They thought they were covered, but they were not protected, and their strategy was not effective.” — Matt Rosenthal, CEO of Mindcore IT Services

FAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local technology expert and CEO of Mindcore, Matt Rosenthal, helps companies across the country strengthen their cybersecurity so that they can decrease their risk of cyber attacks.Recently, he and his team at Mindcore had to help a company that was badly breached by a cyber attack.“Like most companies, we help with cybersecurity, this company wasn’t getting the best guidance,” says Rosenthal, “they thought they were covered, but when we took over, we had to put everything in place. We needed to implement proper spam filtering, antivirus, proper monitoring solutions, monthly virtual CIO meetings, and more. This company was not protected, and its cybersecurity strategy was not effective.”The Impact of Cyberattacks is RealNearly two-thirds of organizations have reported experiencing cyber attacks in the last two years. About half of these included attacks from hacking, while approximately a third came from phishing and malware strategies, respectively. This can result in a loss of private data, costly recovery expenses and weakened client trust. What’s worse, the average breach lifecycle is nearly a year.To combat these losses, Rosenthal shares the number one reason why companies get impacted by cyber attacks.The number one cause for a cyber breach is due to leaders who believe it won’t happen to them.Business leaders who aren’t willing to invest in securing their data should consider that they are putting their whole company at risk. We also see a disappointing pattern of businesses implementing solutions that fall far short of delivering the prevention that is actually needed, oftentimes in an effort to keep costs down.Your company and clients’ data are far too important to let the choice of prevention be driven by the lowest cost option; it’s important to make minimizing risk of top concern.Rosenthal’s main piece of advice is, “Don’t take shortcuts”.At the end of the day, companies always spend more on the actual loss than investing in keeping their data (and their clients’ data) secure.Thousands of companies are already beginning to take the necessary steps to protect their business, and as a result, they are more competitive, efficient and productive. It makes a compelling argument for cybersecurity not only being at the core of a company’s IT strategy but the core of their business strategy. Click here to learn more about Mindcore's Cybersecurity Solutions.About MindcoreMost companies struggle to keep up with their IT and security. Mindcore develops customized IT and security solutions to help you take back control of your technology, streamline your business and outperform your competition. Mindcore is located in Fairfield, New Jersey and serves all industries including banking, financing and investment, building and construction, business, insurance and nonprofit sectors.

Watch this video to see more about the one thing that will cause your business to experience a cyberattack...



