Local IT Company Gives Business Leaders 7 Ways To Diagnose Process Problems In Their Business

Local Technology professional at Mindcore shares how to diagnose process problems in your business.

When you invest in improving processes, you’ll notice that your clients are happier, you’ll experience stronger and healthier relationships, and as a business leader, you’ll get your time back” — Matt Rosenthal, CEO of Mindcore IT Services

Local technology expert and CEO of Mindcore , Matt Rosenthal, helps business leaders across the country improve their company's processes, technology strategy, and security.Below he shares seven symptoms that diagnose if your company is suffering from a process problem."Process improvements enable productivity. When you invest in improving processes, you'll notice that your clients are happier, you'll experience stronger and healthier relationships, and most importantly, as a business leader, you'll get your time back," says Rosenthal.7 Questions That Uncover Process Problems1. Do you feel stress at your office every day?Experiencing daily stress can be an indication that there is an underlying process problem causing your work environment to feel chaotic.2. Do you see a pattern where meetings or projects take too long?Does it take too long for you to write a report, create a presentation, or run a meeting with your team? Do you see this problem in the employees who work for you? If things consistently take too long, it can be an indication of a process problem.3. Do you feel that you can't get new initiatives done?If distractions or business problems are getting in the way of completing new initiatives, then you likely have a process problem.4. Are you getting frequent complaints from your clients?If yes, what is the trend in the complaints you receive from clients? The underlying process problem can be found in the common theme of the complaints.5. Are you in a reactive state too often?If you notice that you're reacting to problems more often than acting proactively, then you can trace the problems back to a broken process.6. Are you not getting your MITs done?Your MITs are your Most Important Tasks. These are 1-3 daily tasks that move the needle forward in your business. Do you lack time to work on tasks that will grow your business because you're too busy working in the business? When you uncover WHY you're not getting MITs done, you'll find your process problem.7. Do people on your team have low morale?Do you, your team, or does your whole company have low morale? This very well could be because the team is working in a chaotic state due to a lack of efficient processes.If you have any of these problems, the solution is as simple as putting a system in place.If the above questions resonate with you, I invite you to ask yourself why the problems are happening. If you keep asking why, you'll follow the breadcrumbs to not being organized, not having the right system in place, not having a way to hold people accountable, or not having a way to track things.When you dial in your company's processes and procedures, you'll have healthier relationships, your employee and client morale will improve, your business will grow and prosper, and you will get your time back.It's sometimes worth it to take two steps back before taking ten steps forward.

In the below video, Matt shares how you can diagnose process problems in your business.



