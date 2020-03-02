Taylor Talent Services To Add Commercials, Brand Partnerships and Unscripted Host Representation

Taylor Talent Services

I am incredibly excited to have Shannon on board. Her immense knowledge, experience and understanding of the business will be an asset to both the agency and the clients we serve.” — Blair Taylor, CEO

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taylor Talent Services (TTS) CEO Blair Taylor has announced the hiring of agent, Shannon O’Dowd. She will lead the agency’s new commercial, brand partnership and live events division. Taylor announced O’Dowd’s appointment commencing March 1, 2020. He will also be expanding the scope of services to include unscripted host representation with the agency’s existing roster of TV hosts, product experts, celebrities, news reporters and other on-camera talent.

O’Dowd brings over ten years of booking experience as well as expertise with on-camera coaching and media training. She has consulted for media and brands, including Entertainment Tonight, HGTV, The Doctors, TODAY Show, QVC/HSN, The Travel Channel, and more. O’Dowd has received critical acclaim on the film festival circuit for her casting and producing work and has also been a casting director and produced commercials and industrials, including multiple projects for Hyundai and SXSW. O’Dowd remains a member of the Commercial Casting Directors of Los Angeles, Film Independent, Women in Film, and SAG/AFTRA.

Taylor says, “I am incredibly excited to have Shannon on board. Her immense knowledge, experience and understanding of the business will be an asset to both the agency and the clients we serve.”

Launched in 2018, Taylor Talent Services is an industry leader in negotiating product endorsement and direct response (infomercial) opportunities for celebrity hosts, news anchors, and experts including chefs, fitness trainers and doctors. Founder and CEO, Blair Taylor, has over two decades of success representing commercial actors, models and spokespeople in national and international campaigns for the world’s most recognizable companies including McDonalds, Coca Cola, Chevy Trucks and Verizon. Recent high-profile placements include brand partnerships for football icon Joe Montana, former House speaker John Boehner, Robert Herjavec (ABC’s Shark Tank), and international supermodel Kendall Jenner.

Contact Blair Taylor and Shannon O’Dowd at TaylorTalentServices.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.