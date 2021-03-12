State Street Ballet Continues Educational Outreach With and For Local Public Schools

State Street Ballet Sleeping Beauty Ballet Image State Street Ballet logo

Presenting Multilingual Educational Programming For Grades 2 – 6 Corresponding With California Content Anchor Standards

We are determined to continue bringing dance to students, by whatever means possible, to allow for their more kinetic understanding of the world around them.” — Cecily Stewart-MacDougall

Premiering April 15 on their YouTube Channel, State Street Ballet’s educational outreach program, under the direction of Cecily Stewart MacDougall and Library Dances, presents a series of educational videos and programs designed for grades 2 – 6 that correspond with California Dance Content Anchor Standards for Dance and Creativity. Each video includes dialogue in English, Spanish and ASL.

“Little Mermaid” Bilingual Video Series

With support from the California Arts Council and Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, State Street Ballet will produce 5 short dance education videos featuring elements of their upcoming production of “The Little Mermaid.” Based on the California Arts Content Standards for Dance, each video will feature dialogue in Spanish, English, and American Sign Language and will include new works by Megan Phillip and Cecily Stewart-MacDougall. Stewart-MacDougall is available for interviews.

Release: April 15, 2021 - American Sign Language Awareness Day

Channels: released in partnership The Santa Barbara Education Foundation, the San Luis Obispo County Office of Education, and across State Street Ballet’s social networks including Facebook and YouTube.

Celebrating “Music In Our Schools Month”

Santa Barbara Youth Symphony joins Santa Barbara Junior High School’s students to honor “Music In Our Schools Month” with a new video highlighting the talents of their musicians and dancers.

Release: March 30, 2021

Channels: State Street Ballet YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, Santa Barbara Symphony Facebook and Instagram

“Decades” Project with Laguna Blanca Humanities Program

In collaboration with Library Dances, high school seniors Annie Gabler and Sophia Webster will partner with choreographer Cecily Stewart MacDougall to create a video piece set to original music by Mendeleyev Allan-Blitz and featuring State Street Ballet dancers.

Release: TBA April 2021

Channels: State Street Ballet YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, and Laguna Blanca Facebook and Instagram

For more information, please visit statestreetballet.com/outreach/library-dances or www.librarydances.org

About Library Dances

Library Dances is State Street Ballet's unique and innovative arts education program. Founded by Education & Outreach Director Cecily Stewart MacDougall, it is an integrative experience for students that has successfully combined two different fields of study - literature and dance - into one valuable teaching forum. Created with a linked-learning objective, Library Dances brings State Street Ballet's professional dancers together with junior high and high school students to develop dance/theatre productions that are based on their required reading assignments. This has brought the arts back into the classroom by bringing literature to life through dance and has also allowed students to have a more kinetic understanding of the world around them. Our dancers serve as positive role models to the students, provide one-on-one mentoring, and assist in creating fully-produced shows that not only build self-esteem, but create a sense of unity and camaraderie amongst students from a wide range of backgrounds. Previous productions by Library Dances include A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Great Gatsby, Hamlet(te), The Scarlet Letter, Romeo and Pirouette, and The Legend of Zorro.

About State Street Ballet

Founded in 1994, State Street Ballet is an internationally acclaimed dance company based in Santa Barbara, CA under the bi-coastal artistic direction of Rodney Gustafson and William Soleau. It is a pioneering collaborative that employs dancers from around the world, consistently striving for new and innovative artistic opportunities that serve a broad audience. Each season is dedicated to bringing the highest standards of artistry and originality to tried and true classical favorites, plus new works that reflect the contemporary nature and talent of the ensemble. The company is comprised of 20 dancers representing five countries.

State Street Ballet values artistic collaborations and arts outreach opportunities and is committed to enriching every community we perform in, large or small. Inspiring future generations and reaching a broader, more diverse audience is consistently a priority. Successful collaborations with the Santa Barbara Symphony, Opera Santa Barbara, Music Academy of the West, and the Santa Barbara Choral Society have become very popular and much-anticipated Santa Barbara traditions.



