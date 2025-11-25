VA Media Kick-Offs The Holidays With Curated Documentaries, Series, and Movies on YouTube

Holiday Movie Central The Most Wonderful Time of The Year The Art of Festive Living on Luxury Living YouTube Channel

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VA Media’s owned & operated YouTube Channels celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with speciallly curated, full-length, and always free movies and series, documentaries, specials, and family-friendly fare. As YouTube has evolved into the destination for feature films, documentaries, and TV series, VA Media has led the content monetization business with their owned & operated channels.

The platform is now the primary viewing option in living rooms around the world with major studios, producers, and networks utilzing YouTube for their films and series to reach new audiences and of course, monetize. As seasonal viewership of Christmas films starts to soar - December shows a 50% increase in viewership of festive films - VA Media is meeting the demand with royal love stories, heroic pets, and classic big-city-meets-small-town romance.

Holiday Movie Central, one of VA Media’s newest owned & operated channels, is offering over 60 free, full-length, holiday movies and series the entire family can safely enjoy; a treasure trove of content featuring favorites from yesteryear and today including Lee Remick, Angela Lansbury, French Stewart, Connie Sellecca, Randy Travis, Vivica A. Fox, Jackée Harry, Roma Downey, Cynthia Gibb, George Newbern, Cathy Lee Crosby, Tatyana Ali, Ernie Hudson, Doris Roberts, Jordin Sparks, and of course lots and lots of furry friends in titles including Santa Claws, The Dog Who Saved Christmas, A Doggone Christmas, and The Queen’s Corgi.

Whether you’re in the mood for romance, laughter, or a little holiday magic, Holiday Movie Central has something to make every night merry and bright with titles including:

● A Nanny For Christmas

● Dear Secret Santa

● A Prince For Christmas

● Christmas Coupon

● Saving Santaland

● The Key To Christmas

● And more! New films are added weekly.

Luxury Living Channel: The Art of Festive Living features inspirational series including:

● Christmas at St. Paul’s – (The BBC’s privileged access behind the scenes for the countdown to Christmas and on the big day itself.)

● Tiny Christmas Challenge - (Sandi Toksvig presents amateur crafters putting their miniature-making skills to the test and competing in this popular holiday-themed challenge.)

● Lighting Up Christmas - (Teams around Britain pull out all the stops to create picture-perfect Christmas displays.)

● And more! New inspiration added weekly.

Documentary Central lets you escape with:

● The World's Most Expensive Cruise Christmas Special - (The Seven Seas Splendor welcomes you aboard the world's most expensive cruise ship for a joyous Christmas experience.)

● Finding Santa - (A closer look at the great seasonal traditions that have been passed down for centuries revealing the story of Santa Claus.)

● A Big Lego Christmas - (Justin Ramsden and Lego pro Duncan prepare to make the largest model ever - a replica of Tower Bridge.)

And, on both Luxury Living and Documentary Central, enjoy brand new series for the season:

● Christmas at Chatsworth House

● Christmas at Stately Homes of England

● Christmas at The Biggest Sweet Store in The World

● Tom Kerridge’s Christmas Dinner

● Tom Kerridge’s Veggie Christmas

● Royal Christmas at Sandringham

● Alpine Hotel at Christmas

For more information, please visit and follow VA Media on LinkedIn @VAMediaNetwork

About VA Media

VA Media is a global media company based in Australia and Los Angeles that specializes in AVOD and social video monetization. The home for a global network of genre-based movie, TV, and creator channels on YouTube, Facebook, SNAP, and other AVOD streaming platforms, it is one of the largest entertainment partners for movies and TV for YouTube in Australia and the US. VA Media’s independent network of over 21 million subscribers and 120 million views every month helps leading studios and major film and distribution businesses from around the world reach its tailored global audiences. Its flagship YouTube Channels include Movie Central, True Crime Central, Horror Central, We Are Pride, Family Central, and Documentary Central.

www.vamedianetwork.com

