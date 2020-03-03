Sharla Riead Holding RESNET Awards

EnergySmart Institute Wins Two Major Awards at 2020 RESNET Conference

There is a tremendous need for certified HERS Raters that can only be fulfilled quickly enough through online on-demand training.” — Sharla Riead, Principal Instructor at ESI

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, USA, March 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The instructors and staff at EnergySmart Institute (ESI) were thrilled to learn that they had won two prestigious awards at the 2020 Residential Energy Services Network (RESNET) Conference: A 2019 Video Competition Category Winner for best training video and the "Best of Show" Award.

These awards were given by the RESNET Emerging Leadership Council whose mission is to recruit, mentor, and motivate the future leaders of RESNET and the home building performance industry. ESI submitted a video in the “Procedure to Prepare the Building or Dwelling Unit for Testing/Troubleshooting Issues for Single Family” category. This video was selected as the category winner. The ESI video was also selected as "Best in Show" for exemplary video production.

RESNET is a not-for-profit, membership corporation that is governed by a member-elected board of directors. Founded by the National Association of State Energy Officials and Energy Rated Homes of America, RESNET is a recognized national standards-making body for building energy efficiency rating and certification systems in the United States. The RESNET mission is to make the energy use of all homes transparent, thereby driving residential sector energy use toward net zero.

The EnergySmart Institute develops high quality videos and online on-demand courses in the energy efficiency, sustainable construction and clean energy training and certification fields. The winning video is one of over one hundred videos that are included in ESI's professional training course for Home Energy Rater certification.

The trainers involved in EnergySmart Institute's on-line courses are certified leaders in their fields, authors, and college and university instructors for the courses they have made available.

Watch the Winning Video Below: RESNET Procedure to Prepare the Building/Dwelling Unit for Single Family by EnergySmart Institute



