ESFI Announces New Chairman of the Board

Ruppert Russoniello succeeds Stephen Sokolow as Chairman of ESFI’s Board of Directors

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) recently appointed Ruppert Russoniello as the Chairman of ESFI’s Board of Directors. Mr. Russoniello succeeds Stephen Sokolow who served as Chairman of the Board since 2015. Mr. Russoniello is senior vice president, Digitalization - Electrical Sector, for Eaton. In this role, Mr. Russoniello is responsible for leading the global business strategy to advance Eaton’s digital solution offer to electrical customers. Eaton’s mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services.

Mr. Russoniello joined Eaton in 1994 through the acquisition of the Westinghouse Distribution and Control Business Unit. He began his career with Westinghouse Electric in 1987 in industrial sales in Detroit, MI and has since held various roles of increasing responsibility, including business unit manager, marketing manager, plant manager, sales manager and product line manager for the Electrical Sector.

ESFI’s Board of Directors is made up of senior management representatives from a number of organizations dedicated to providing electrical safety information to the public community and the workforce. A complete list of ESFI’s Board of Directors can be found at esfi.org/board-of-directors.

ABOUT ESFI

The Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) sponsors National Electrical Safety Month each May to increase public awareness of the electrical hazards around us at home, work, school, and play. ESFI is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated exclusively to promoting electrical safety. For more information about ESFI and electrical safety, visit esfi.org.

