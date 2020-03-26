New world-class Canadian WordPress hosting packages

WordPress Hosting Canada

World-Class Canadian WordPress Hosting Packages

I have been with HostedinCanada for over 18 years now and they have always been easy to deal with and very attentive to my demands and needs. In the Internet business you need someone you can trust.” — Daryl Marsden

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World-Class Canadian WordPress Hosting Packages

Do you get the feeling that your web hosting provider isn’t giving you value for money? Have you been using an old, clunky website that needs a makeover? Switch to Canadian WordPress hosting today and access the world’s most popular platform for personal and business websites.

If you own a business that needs a responsive Canada website at an affordable rate, choose Hosted In Canada, a locally owned Calgary WP web hosting provider.

Secure Canadian WordPress Hosting

The secure WordPress hosting service in Canada has launched three packages—WP Personal, WP Enhanced, and WP Enterprise. The enhanced and enterprise packages allow you to host an unlimited number of websites with free SSL certificates and a plugin pack.WordPress Hosting Options Canada

The new Canadian WordPress hosting packages are backed by a 99.9 percent uptime guarantee, one-click WP installation, cPanel controls, and free setup. All WP hosting includes access to 24/7/365 client support and a 30-day money-back guarantee. Get priority support to install plugins, configure security, and manage your site.

Hosted In Canada offers up to 30 GB of storage space and a free premium WordPress theme on purchases of their top-tier enterprise package. Web hosting provider Canada servers include server-side optimizations to improve loading speed and site performance. All WP hosting includes a lifetime free domain. Say goodbye to unresponsive web pages and sluggish loading speeds and enjoy your brand-new secure website.

Security on all WordPress hosted websites includes secure intrusion detection systems, malware scanning, and web application firewalls to protect against malicious attacks. Canadian WordPress hosting is supported by a dedicated WP support team.

Choose from additional WordPress Hosting add-on services including pay-per-click (PPC) and search engine optimization (SEO) services. Hosted In Canada also offers local marketing services, SiteLock, and a website builder tool.

Power your business with secure, cost-effective, and reliable Canadian WordPress hosting services in Canada. For more information about affordable Canadian WordPress hosting in Canada, call 866-730-2040 or visit https://www.hostedincanada.com

Canadian WordPress HostingThank you for taking the time to learn more about this and visiting our website. Hosted in Canada is one of the most trusted Canadian WordPress hosting in Canada. We offer diverse options for hosting sites at affordable prices.



