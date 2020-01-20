Why You Need an Accountability Business Buddy. Entrepreneur by design launches new eCourse.

Entrepreneur By Design - Education is Important, Action is Essential

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s far too easy to make excuses when you only have to answer to yourself. Having an accountability business buddy increases the likelihood of actually following through and completing your goals!

Content: The more goals you complete, the more motivated you’ll be to keep setting them. On days when you feel overwhelmed or defeated and your accountability business buddy checks in, it’ll help you get back on track. It’ll also motivate you to keep going when you hear the action steps your buddy is taking to reach their goals. Your buddy will call you out and push you to take the next step toward growth. They can often see what you’re really capable of and will inspire you to go the extra mile.

A good accountability business buddy will support you in ways similar to a business coach. They will ask you tough questions that force you to really reflect on why 'you have or have not achieved a goal that you set for yourself. They will help you foster a positive mindset and can become an essential part of your personal and professional growth. Essentially they help you to become the best version of yourself.

Your buddy can also save you countless hours of learning from sharing their experiences.

The two of you will assist each other in reaching your individual goals by setting up regular check-ins with each other (make sure you put a time limit on the check-ins), reporting on progress, announcing successes and sharing the obstacles that you encounter. The buddy's job is to listen, celebrate, ask questions, brainstorm and "not" let you off the hook.

Testimonial:

“After completing the Marketing By Design Ecourse, I have a better grasp on how to communicate to my ideal clients which is much more fruitful than the less targeted approach I was using in the past. Committing to the course forced me to carve out time to update my marketing plan. It’s an inspiring ongoing process and I am excited about pursuing new business for the first time in a long time. I had to set aside the time to complete the course but the cost of time and money has been easily re-covered by the new business that was generated.”

Rebecca G, Financial Planner

Summary: When you get busy, it’s easy to let your own business goals fall by the wayside so get yourself an accountability business buddy. He/she will be there to help you stay more engaged and keep you from feeling isolated or stuck.

Contact: www.entrepreneurbydesign.ca

Wendy Fedoruk - Entrepreneur By Design

Just Released: Marketing By Design eCourse

Create a Customized Lead Generation Roadmap That Will Bring in the CASH and GROW Your Business!

https://www.entrepreneurbydesignacademy.com/p/marketingbydesign

