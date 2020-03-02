OGARAJETS Promotes Jared Hasty to Director of Sales and Key Accounts

Jared Hasty, Director of Sales and Key Accounts for OGARAJETS

General aviation veteran joins executive team and will oversee sales, research, and relationship management activities

ATLANTA, GA, US, March 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlanta, GA (March 2, 2020) — OGARAJETS www.ogarajets.com ), a leader in comprehensive, concierge-level service for aircraft acquisitions and sales, has announced the promotion of Jared Hasty to Director of Sales and Key Accounts. Previously a sales engineer who led the company’s market research and analysis efforts, Hasty is a general aviation industry veteran and pilot with ATP single- and multi-engine ratings and over 5,000 hours of flight time. He also has a background in aircraft management, performance initiatives, and flight department operations.“Jared is a tireless worker on behalf of our clients, leveraging data and his industry experience to help them and our sales team make the most informed and accurate decisions,” said Johnny Foster, President & CEO at OGARAJETS. “He’s also an incredible motivator and natural leader, who recognizes how to draw out the strengths of his team and lead them to success.”Hasty graduated from Auburn University, where he earned a business degree in Aviation Management and currently serves on the school’s advisory board. He also has an MBA from Georgia Institute of Technology with an emphasis in global business and a certification for conducting business in China from the University of Beijing.In his new role, Hasty joins the OGARAJETS executive team and will have wide-ranging responsibilities that include leading the company’s data analytics, aircraft sales operations, and cultivating key relationships with financial institutions, management companies, and OEMs.OGARAJETS provides aircraft brokerage, private jet acquisitions, management, leasing, and operational services for clients around the globe. Over the last 40 years, the company has formed strong relationships with key personnel at all major manufacturers including Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault Falcon, Cessna, Embraer, and Textron, as well as with the industry’s top lenders, legal experts, maintenance facilities, and aircraft refurbishment providers.About OGARAJETSFounded in 1980 and based in Atlanta, OGARAJETS provides comprehensive and attentive service for aircraft acquisitions and sales for clients worldwide. The company has overseen $5 billion in new and pre-owned aircraft transactions and has worked with stakeholders in over 50 countries. Beyond its financial strength and operational excellence, the organization’s reputation for integrity and a client-first approach has earned OGARAJETS an exceptional level of trust and confidence in the industry.



