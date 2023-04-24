OGARAJETS Adds Research Depth With Hiring of India Williams

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OGARAJETS (www.ogarajets.com), a leader in comprehensive, concierge-level service for aircraft acquisitions and sales, has deepened its research capabilities with the hiring of India Williams as a Market and Research Analyst. Williams has extensive education and deep expertise in aviation, most recently working in lead generation for an air charter company.
“India’s enthusiasm and dedication to advancing herself in the aviation industry is clear, from the bachelor’s degrees she has earned—including her upcoming MBAA and Aviation Law Diploma from Embry-Riddle—to her work with TSA,” said Ashley Charnley, VP of Business Integration at OGARAJETS. “We’re thrilled to have her as a member of the OGARAJETS team and eager for our company and clients to benefit from her skills, experience, and infectious optimism and energy.”
Williams has degrees from Middle Tennessee State University and Clayton State University and is enrolled in the MBAA program at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. Prior to joining OGARAJETS, she held customer service and lead generation roles with other aviation companies.
“I’m excited about this opportunity to work with some of the most skilled and experienced aviation professionals in the industry,” Williams remarked. “And I’m eager to make a positive contribution to the outstanding research that OGARAJETS conducts to help clients meet their objectives.”
About OGARAJETS
Founded in 1980 and based in Atlanta, OGARAJETS provides comprehensive and attentive service for aircraft acquisitions and sales for clients worldwide. The company has overseen $6 billion in new and pre-owned aircraft transactions, and has worked with stakeholders in over 50 countries. Beyond its financial strength and operational excellence, the organization’s reputation for integrity and a client-first approach has earned OGARAJETS a level of trust and confidence that is rare in the industry.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.