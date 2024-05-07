OGARAJETS appoints Scott McNabb as Vice President of Sales
Leading aircraft acquisitions and brokerage firm welcomes highly regarded sales professional to its leadership teamATLANTA, GA, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OGARAJETS (www.ogarajets.com), synonymous with concierge-level service in aircraft acquisitions and sales, is pleased to announce the hiring and appointment of Scott McNabb as Vice President of Sales.
With over 20 years of experience in the enterprise technology sector, Scott brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role. In his position as Vice President of Sales, Scott will oversee the sales operations at OGARAJETS, refining processes, driving growth, and further enhancing the company's reputation for excellence in the private aviation industry.
His proven track record of building and leading high-performing sales teams makes him an invaluable addition to the OGARAJETS leadership team. Commenting on Scott's appointment, Johnny Foster, President & CEO of OGARAJETS, stated “His extensive experience and passion for aviation make him the ideal candidate to lead our sales team. We are confident that Scott's leadership will propel OGARAJETS to new heights, and we look forward to the success that lies ahead."
As a seasoned servant leader and sales evangelist, Scott has a remarkable track record of steering organizations towards exceptional revenue performance. His approach emphasizes consultative buyer engagement and empowering sales and support teams to consistently exceed customer expectations. He has held senior Sales Leadership positions at renowned firms like IBM, Oracle, and Sterling Commerce.
McNabb shared his excitement about joining OGARAJETS, saying, "Combining my lifelong love of aviation with my experience in building successful sales cultures is a dream come true. OGARAJETS represents the perfect intersection of my professional expertise and personal passion, and I am honored to be part of such a prestigious company. I am eager to work alongside the talented team at OGARAJETS to drive growth and deliver exceptional results for our clients."
With Scott at the helm of the sales team, OGARAJETS is poised for continued success in facilitating Boutique Aircraft Brokerage Experiences.
About OGARAJETS
Founded in 1980 and based in Atlanta, OGARAJETS provides comprehensive and attentive service for aircraft acquisitions and sales for clients worldwide. The company has overseen $7 billion in new and pre-owned aircraft transactions and has worked with stakeholders in 50 countries. Beyond its financial strength and operational excellence, the organization’s reputation for integrity and a client-first approach has earned OGARAJETS a level of trust and confidence that is rare in the industry.
